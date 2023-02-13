News
Here’s a 7-Step Process on How You’ll Vote on Election Day
With 12 days to the presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the 2023 General Election Voting Procedure.
The electoral umpire for Nigerian elections shared the pictorial guideline on their social media handles.
See the post below to ensure your votes counts.
12 days to go!
Are you ready for the #NigeriaDecides2023 election?
Your VOTE will count 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/XXTikBB54f
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 12, 2023