Hertunba proves Age is Just a Number with this Striking New Collection tagged “Dear Eve”

With ten different designs and four stunning unique muses, this collection attempts to express the beauty of women’s diversity and uniqueness.

This collection features head-turning power suits, gorgeous print dresses, vibrant fits, and a fusion of fabrics on looks which further emphasize and celebrate women’s diversity and uniqueness. According to the sustainable fashion brand led by Forentyna Agu, each look was inspired by the allure of each woman to celebrate their versatility.

See the full collection below.