Introducing “The Most Wanted Collection” by Hertunba x Beauty by AD

Hertunba, a sustainable fashion brand, and global beauty brand Beauty by AD have joined forces to revolutionize the perception of fashion and beauty with their collaborative collection, aptly named “The Most Wanted Collection.” This collection is set to captivate audiences with its mind-blowing designs and bold statements. This unique body of work symbolizes strength, power, and beauty, celebrating the vibrant glory of modern-day women.

This collection expresses the relationship between beauty and fashion, spotlighting the connection and appreciation, Hertunba and Beauty by AD share as two Nigerian women-owned brands. They have found common ground in their expressions of beauty, struggles, and love for women, fashion, and beauty. The collaboration aims to foster existing and new relationships between both brands, reach a new audience, expand their horizons, and inspire new entrepreneurs. All orders from this collection will be delivered with some of Beauty by AD’s most sort after-make-up products.

“The Most Wanted Collection” effortlessly highlights the synergy between beauty and fashion, showcasing them as intertwined entities that empower each other. In this extraordinary collaboration, Hertunba x Beauty by AD has set out to redefine conventional notions of beauty, emphasizing its connection to fashion and its role as a powerful accessory.

Inspired by the visionaries and trailblazers of this time, Florentina of Hertunba and Adeola of Beauty by AD, this collection represents the strong, powerful, and beautiful entrepreneurs making their mark in the world. Each piece in “The Most Wanted Collection” is carefully crafted to embody their spirit, exuding confidence and timeless elegance.

One of the standout features of this collection is its vibrant colours and textures.

Hertunba x Beauty by AD has meticulously curated a range of hues that perfectly capture the essence of the modern-day woman. From bold and daring shades to soft and delicate tones, the collection offers a kaleidoscope of choices to suit every personality and style.

Furthermore, sustainability lies at the core of this collaborative endeavour. Hertunba x Beauty by AD are committed to minimizing its environmental impact, and “The Most Wanted Collection” reflects this dedication. Each piece is meticulously crafted using eco-friendly materials and sustainable production practices, ensuring that fashion and beauty coexist harmoniously with the planet.

“The Most Wanted Collection” by Hertunba x Beauty by AD invites women from all walks of life to embrace their inner power and express their unique beauty through fashion. With this groundbreaking collaboration, the perception of fashion and beauty will forever be transformed, opening new avenues for self-expression and empowerment.

The collection will be available on Hertunba’s website starting June 9, 2023. Join them in celebrating the fusion of beauty and fashion and experience the transformative power they hold.





