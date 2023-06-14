Access Bank unlocks a new level by launching the first American Express® Cards to be issued in Nigeria

Access Bank has ushered in a new era of fresh consumer credit cards: the Access Bank American Express® Gold Card and the prestigious metal Platinum® Card, both designed to enhance your financial journey. These are the first American Express Cards to be issued in Nigeria.

By launching these Cards, Access Bank improves its overall offering to its retail and private bank customers, who can now enjoy the Membership Rewards® loyalty programme and a wide range of travel and lifestyle benefits.

In 2019, Access Bank signed an agreement with American Express to start acquiring merchants, enabling businesses across the country to accept payments from international American Express Cards. The bank is now ready to issue the first American Express credit cards in West Africa.

The Gold and Platinum Cards showcase the international American Express card design, featuring the distinctive ‘Centurion’ icon. Similar products are also issued outside of Nigeria by American Express or third parties licensed by American Express and provide Cardmembers with extensive rewards and benefits. Through Access Bank, this credit card experience is now available in Nigeria.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank said:

The launch of American Express Cards in Nigeria is another milestone in the continued development of a vibrant and fast-growing payments industry. Customers want more than transactions – they want real value. With American Express, we can provide valuable card benefits, strong loyalty rewards, and a real reason to use electronic payments instead of cash. By diversifying our services to facilitate payments, we can connect more consumers to the SMEs and retail businesses across the country who we know are the engine of economic growth.

Mohammed Badi, President, Global Network Services at American Express, said:

By granting Access Bank a license to launch the first-ever American Express Cards in Nigeria, American Express’ presence in Africa is becoming even more vibrant. The Access Bank American Express® Gold Card and the metal Platinum® Card enhance the credit card experience in Nigeria with special benefits, access, and service – for Cardmembers both in Nigeria and when travelling overseas.

Alongside dual-currency functionality (NGN/USD) and international acceptance, the American Express Cards include airport lounge access, car rental perks, Membership Rewards®, loyalty points, insurance, and protections. On top of these features, the Platinum® Card also offers:

Expanded airport lounge benefits, with complimentary access to more than 1,400 lounges through the American Express Global Lounge Collection®.

Hotel perks and upgrades through The Hotel Collection and Fine Hotels + Resorts.

Special status access in the Hilton Honours, Radisson Rewards, and Marriott Bonvoy TM rewards programmes.

Complimentary access to hotel membership programmes, with Tablet Plus membership and Mr & Mrs Smith Gold status.

24/7 travel and lifestyle concierge services.

For more information on the Cards, please visit the Access Bank website or contact your Access Bank account officer or relationship manager.

Access Bank is a Nigerian multinational commercial bank owned by Access Bank Group and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The bank has a strong focus on innovation, technology, and customer service and is committed to helping its customers achieve their financial goals.

It aims to deliver economic growth that is profitable, sustainable, and socially relevant. With over 60 million customers, Access Bank remains the largest bank in Africa by customer base.

American Express is a globally integrated payments company providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

American Express products have been in Africa for 60 years, and its presence in the region continues to expand. American Express consumer Cards and Corporate Cards/solutions are issued in more than 40 countries across the region through its joint venture American Express Middle East (AEME), its licensees (such as local banks), and direct issuance of Global Dollar Cards.

Through its licensees and AEME, American Express is committed to expanding the number of places where local Cardmembers, international travellers, and local and international businesses can use their American Express Cards for daily spending, business, or tourism in the region.

