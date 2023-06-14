Catch up on the exclusive moments from the Spectacular Night Of Hennessy And Basketball!

Connect with us

Hennessy in partnership with NBA Nigeria hosted the most exclusive watch party in Lagos and it was a night of style, stars and slam dunks!
The dress code was Courtside High Fashion and trust Lagosians to show up and show out! It was an exciting night with a line up of amazing experiences. From the cocktail bar to the gaming station, curated photo booths to the half time performance by Young John, every moment was engaging and will definitely linger in the memories of all that were in attendance.

The Hennessy x NBA watch party was such a wholesome experience and these photos are proof

#HennessyxNBA #TheSpiritoftheNBA

Sponsored Content

