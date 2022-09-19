Connect with us

Style

#BrotherhoodTheMovie: Adunni Ade Turned Heads with this Enchanting Lanre DaSilva Look

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Tonight's #BBNaija Eviction Show is Further Proof that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a Fashion Icon!

Style

Issa Rae is Serving Major Hair & Makeup Inspo on xoNecole's Inaugural Digital Cover!

Style

See how Style Stars are Rocking Vibrant Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 208

Style

Adekunle Gold Served Good Music & Good Fashion at Afropunk Brooklyn 2022

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 141

Style

Let's Talk About Gender Equality & Female Economic Empowerment - Don't Miss "HerVersations" by BellaNaija Style x WRTHY

Style

Issa Rae Turned Heads in a Stunning Sergio Hudson Look at The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Trevor Noah in Gucci at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Style

Gembox.ng is a one-stop Online Jewelry Shop for Nigerian Fashionistas

Style

#BrotherhoodTheMovie: Adunni Ade Turned Heads with this Enchanting Lanre DaSilva Look

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Adunni Ade never drops the ball regarding serving magnetic looks that keep us buzzing for days. The actor and producer donned a breathtaking red ensemble by renowned Nigerian fashion designer Lanre DaSilva Ajayi to the premiere of the highly-anticipated blockbuster Brotherhood, and we are honestly still gobsmacked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

The red ensemble featured a dramatic floor-length ruffled hooded cape and a sweetheart necklined form-fitting number accentuating her enviable physique. The SOÓLÈ star paired the look with a glistening silver purse and matching metallic heeled mules.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIOLSCLASSICS ( MUA) (@diolsclassics)

To up the ante, the beauty rocked dazzling chandelier earrings with slicked-back hair, making way for a gorgeous makeup look featuring shimmery eyes, winged liners, sultry brows, fluttering lashes, highlighted cheeks, and a rosy pout. She ATE and left no crumbs.

Credits: @iamadunniade

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi

Makeup: @diolsclassics

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Review: Gasp by Theresa Ebi Tobuyei | Review by The BookLady NG

Should Auctioning Off Traffic Offenders’ Cars Be a Thing?

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Now That We’re in The Ber Ber Months

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22′ Edition Is…
css.php