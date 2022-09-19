BrotherhoodTheMovie: Adunni Ade Turned Heads with this Enchanting Lanre DaSilva Look

Adunni Ade never drops the ball regarding serving magnetic looks that keep us buzzing for days. The actor and producer donned a breathtaking red ensemble by renowned Nigerian fashion designer Lanre DaSilva Ajayi to the premiere of the highly-anticipated blockbuster Brotherhood, and we are honestly still gobsmacked.

The red ensemble featured a dramatic floor-length ruffled hooded cape and a sweetheart necklined form-fitting number accentuating her enviable physique. The SOÓLÈ star paired the look with a glistening silver purse and matching metallic heeled mules.

To up the ante, the beauty rocked dazzling chandelier earrings with slicked-back hair, making way for a gorgeous makeup look featuring shimmery eyes, winged liners, sultry brows, fluttering lashes, highlighted cheeks, and a rosy pout. She ATE and left no crumbs.

Credits: @iamadunniade

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi

Makeup: @diolsclassics

