Style
#BrotherhoodTheMovie: Adunni Ade Turned Heads with this Enchanting Lanre DaSilva Look
Adunni Ade never drops the ball regarding serving magnetic looks that keep us buzzing for days. The actor and producer donned a breathtaking red ensemble by renowned Nigerian fashion designer Lanre DaSilva Ajayi to the premiere of the highly-anticipated blockbuster Brotherhood, and we are honestly still gobsmacked.
View this post on Instagram
The red ensemble featured a dramatic floor-length ruffled hooded cape and a sweetheart necklined form-fitting number accentuating her enviable physique. The SOÓLÈ star paired the look with a glistening silver purse and matching metallic heeled mules.
View this post on Instagram
To up the ante, the beauty rocked dazzling chandelier earrings with slicked-back hair, making way for a gorgeous makeup look featuring shimmery eyes, winged liners, sultry brows, fluttering lashes, highlighted cheeks, and a rosy pout. She ATE and left no crumbs.
Credits: @iamadunniade
Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Makeup: @diolsclassics