A Week In Style: If You Are Looking For Elegant Daily Outfit Inspiration, Mona Zaki Is Your Plug

Style

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the elegant Egyptian Actress – Mona Zaki. If classy is your vibe, you will find this style star thrilling as she rocks every outfit from day to evening wear with peculiar style and grace.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Channel your girl-boss energy with a black and white midi-length flare dress, paired with a tiny waist belt, shoes, bag and manicure to match

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial)

Tuesday

Show up in a nude blazer mini-dress with simple gold details paired with some chic jewellery and a purse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial)

Wednesday

Standout in a bold pantsuit with hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Wear a soft glam and silver choker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial)

Thursday

Rock a high-necked mini bodycon print dress with a pair of plain-coloured heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial)

Friday

Hit the red carpets with a gem-embellished full-length black dress and chandelier earrings to match

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial)

Saturday

Make a memorable fashion statement in a structured velvet, lace and tulle ball dress paired with bold red lips and coloured gem jewellery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial)

Sunday

Slay on Sunday in a fully embellished golden evening dress with a fused cape featuring cold shoulders, modish cut-outs and a high slit, paired with smooth gold jewellery and high-heeled sandals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial)

