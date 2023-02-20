Style
A Week In Style: If You Are Looking For Elegant Daily Outfit Inspiration, Mona Zaki Is Your Plug
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the elegant Egyptian Actress – Mona Zaki. If classy is your vibe, you will find this style star thrilling as she rocks every outfit from day to evening wear with peculiar style and grace.
For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.
Monday
Channel your girl-boss energy with a black and white midi-length flare dress, paired with a tiny waist belt, shoes, bag and manicure to match
Tuesday
Show up in a nude blazer mini-dress with simple gold details paired with some chic jewellery and a purse
Wednesday
Standout in a bold pantsuit with hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Wear a soft glam and silver choker
Thursday
Rock a high-necked mini bodycon print dress with a pair of plain-coloured heels
Friday
Hit the red carpets with a gem-embellished full-length black dress and chandelier earrings to match
Saturday
Make a memorable fashion statement in a structured velvet, lace and tulle ball dress paired with bold red lips and coloured gem jewellery.
Sunday
Slay on Sunday in a fully embellished golden evening dress with a fused cape featuring cold shoulders, modish cut-outs and a high slit, paired with smooth gold jewellery and high-heeled sandals.
