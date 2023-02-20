Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Cool in Ugo Monye for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

It’s a new week and an avenue to talk about, you guessed it, what Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wore for last night’s Big Brother Titans live eviction show. Now, the best way to describe the star’s look would be too cool for school. Like any Ugo Monye piece, you get a blend of traditional with modern cuts and designs.

Bringing out the smoke on stage, the deluxe Agba piece featured Ugo Monye’s signature motif with a few designs bringing shine and glimmer through its metallic threads. Ebuka paired the statement top with black pants and a matching detachable hoodie that added the oomph to the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Like every top-notch look, Ebuka has served all through this season’s live eviction shows, he added statement bangles on both wrists, finishing off with jet-black sunnies and matching patent leather shoes with chunky soles.

Credits

Outfit: @ugomonye.official

Photography: @theoladayo