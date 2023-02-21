BN Style Spotlight: Cynthia Erivo Dazzled in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs

Awards season made its way to the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday in London, as top British stars, royalty, and the most prominent Hollywood names gathered to honour films and talents from the past year. And the fashion didn’t disappoint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Cynthia Erivo, known for her stand-out red carpet looks, stepped onto the red carpet for the first time in 2023 for the BAFTAs in a copper embellished gown by Louis Vuitton with shimmering fringe detailing.

Masterminded by her go-to stylist Jason Bolden, the metallic confection featured a sharp shoulder detail and a train. Cynthia paired her look with metallic stiletto nails, a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle clutch, Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger earrings and rings with two Elsa Peretti bangles, finished with gold strappy block heels.

Complementing the gold and copper theme, Cynthia opted for a gold metallic eye look, dramatic lashes, matte red lips, and her signature septum nose ring. From last year’s blonde buzz cut to a completely shaved head paired with no brows, there’s no look Cynthia Erivo can’t pull off.

Credits

Styling: @jasonbolden

Makeup: @giselle_makeup

Jewellery: @tiffanyandco

Nails: @shadesofshea_

Outfit: @louisvuitton

Videography: @nishajohny