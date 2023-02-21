Connect with us

A Roundup of Red Carpet Looks from the 2023 BAFTAs

Events

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 2023 BAFTA (76th British Academy Film Awards) brought together the biggest names in the film industry at London’s Royal Festival Hall to honour and celebrate excellence in filmmaking. The red carpet was adorned with celebrities in their most exquisite ensembles, ranging from stunning gowns and tuxedos to custom-made outfits.

Viola Davis made a stunning entrance in a purple, regal gown that featured an exquisite cape. Meanwhile, Yvonne Orji opted for a classic black dress designed by Zac Posen, which exuded old-school glamour. Jodie Turner-Smith‘s outfit was a captivating mix of lilac, feathers, and sparkles, making her stand out and look absolutely glorious at the BAFTAs.

Check on it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lashana Lynch (@lashanalynch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karen Clarkson (@karenclarkson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fashion Rock Out (@fashionrockout)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracy Ifeachor (@tracyifeachor_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by simz (@littlesimz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @gucci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @gucci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Revista Cromos – Colombia (@cromos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deborah Debs Dee (@debsababio)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @cam__mood

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by W+M (@waymanandmicah_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by W+M (@waymanandmicah_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regé-Jean Page Brasil (@rjpfan1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jamiedakota_australia101

