BN Style Spotlight: Patricia Bright Radiated Glamour at the 2023 BAFTAs

Over the weekend, the red carpet rolled out for the 76th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards 2023. Celebrities worldwide descended upon the Royal Festival Hall dressed in the nines for the prestigious ceremony, which recognises the best talent in the film industry.

Among the stylish attendees was top Youtuber Patricia Bright, who put on a spellbinding display in a black velvety gem-encrusted, Alonuko custom dress. The high-necked number was embroidered with eye-catching jewels that made their way to the mesh sleeves and bodice, featuring a thigh-high leg slit that revealed gem-encrusted tights. The dress also boasted dramatic off-shoulder sleeves and an elaborate train.

Patricia finished the look with black stilettoes and dainty ASTTERIA jewellery, including diamond and green emerald chandelier earrings and a single diamond band ring.

Her hair was styled in a top knot bun with one face-framing tendril, and she paired the look with a metallic smoky eye with a neutral lip combo.

Credits

Makeup: @lancomeofficial

Diamonds: @astteria @astteria_london

Hair: @hairbykele

Dress: @alonuko_bridal