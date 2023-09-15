A Lesson in Dominating New York Fashion Week, Thanks Patricia Bright!

Even though New York Fashion Week has ended, we still have some fashion moments delivered by some of our favourite style stars, living rent-free in our heads. Among them was renowned beauty influencer and fashion It-girl Patricia Bright, who served stunning looks at the hottest shows.

She wrote on her page:

This past weekend my team and I went to NYC to experience fashion at its finest. It was intense, it was tiring, but it was inspiring and motivating! Pretty Little Thing and Naomi Cambell making my life spicy and full of flavour this weekend.

WATCH