Connect with us

Style

A Lesson in Dominating New York Fashion Week, Thanks Patricia Bright!

Events Music News Promotions Style

Mr Eazi’s “The Evil Genius” Art Exhibition Opens in Accra at Gallery 1957

Inspired News Style

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Get inspired At #BNSDigitalSummit 2023

Style

Lagos Fashion Week's XRetail Will Highlight African Designs Across Multiple Cities

Beauty Events Inspired News Style

The Creator Roundtable: Meet These Panellists At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Guide to Chic Office Style| Issue 187

Style

Banke Kuku is Devastatingly Gorgeous on THISDAY Style's Latest Cover

Beauty Events Inspired News Style

The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria: Meet These Panellists At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Style

Cardi B Looked Chic & Vibrant in Hanifa At Her Latest Outing

Beauty News Promotions Style

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

Style

A Lesson in Dominating New York Fashion Week, Thanks Patricia Bright!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Even though New York Fashion Week has ended, we still have some fashion moments delivered by some of our favourite style stars, living rent-free in our heads. Among them was renowned beauty influencer and fashion It-girl Patricia Bright, who served stunning looks at the hottest shows.

She wrote on her page:

This past weekend my team and I went to NYC to experience fashion at its finest. It was intense, it was tiring, but it was inspiring and motivating! Pretty Little Thing and Naomi Cambell making my life spicy and full of flavour this weekend.

WATCH

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Are We A Sexually Deprived Generation? 

Abisola Oladele Tanzako: AI is Pushing Writers to Be More Intentional about Their Work

BN Prose: The Liquidator by Grace Ogor

Listen! Asake’s Fashion Sense is Intentional

#BNCampusSeries: Despite Struggling With ADHD, Uwakwe Miriam Graduated as the Best Student in Her Class
css.php