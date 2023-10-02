Beauty
Check Out This Cosmopolitan All-Black Look From Patricia Bright For Paris Fashion Week | WATCH
Hey BellaNaijarians,
It’s game time! Paris Fashion Week is back and as expected, style stars have been serving eye feasts back-to-back. Check out this lovely all-black look from UK-based beauty influencer and entrepreneur — Patricia Bright featuring a long black blazer and shorts, layered with a black waistcoat, pantyhose and sheer shorts.
Patricia paired the look with a stunning Givenchy bag, sunnies and boots, long wavy black weave and no-makeup makeup. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Get upclose with Patricia’s Givenchy pieces, SWIPE:
