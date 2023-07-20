Connect with us

Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On 'The Break' | WATCH

Need Some Barbie-themed Makeup Inspiration? Check These Out | WATCH

Ghana's Hijabi Queen Zakiya Ahmed is Our Newest Beauty Crush

How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

You Won’t Believe How Easy it is To Achieve Adanna Madueke's Goddess Passion Twists

Usher Shares the Secrets to His Flawless Skin | Watch

Mihlali Ndamase Unveils Her Game-Changing Body Care Routine

Steal Ronke Raji’s Invisible Locs Style With This Quick & Easy Tutorial

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

8 Game-Changing Makeup Hacks You Need to Know, Courtesy of Dodos

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Model, philanthropist, activist and wife of multi-award-winning Hollywood actor — Sabrina Dhowre Elba chats with UK-based beauty influencer and entrepreneur — Patricia Bright about empowerment, maintaining individuality and discovering her voice amid a thriving relationship.

On the latest episode of The Break Podcast, Sabrina bares her vulnerability at the onset of her relationship with Idris Elba and how she has navigated the climes authentically through intentionality and self-awareness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Break (@thebreaksocial)

She also talks about being UN Goodwill Ambassador; growing up in a first-generation African immigrant household in Vancouver, Canada with strong connections back home to Africa; moving to London for love; discovering more of who she was; starting S’ABLE Labs purposefully and what’s next.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the full interview:

Credit: The Break

