Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On ‘The Break’ | WATCH

Model, philanthropist, activist and wife of multi-award-winning Hollywood actor — Sabrina Dhowre Elba chats with UK-based beauty influencer and entrepreneur — Patricia Bright about empowerment, maintaining individuality and discovering her voice amid a thriving relationship.

On the latest episode of The Break Podcast, Sabrina bares her vulnerability at the onset of her relationship with Idris Elba and how she has navigated the climes authentically through intentionality and self-awareness.

She also talks about being UN Goodwill Ambassador; growing up in a first-generation African immigrant household in Vancouver, Canada with strong connections back home to Africa; moving to London for love; discovering more of who she was; starting S’ABLE Labs purposefully and what’s next.

Credit: The Break

