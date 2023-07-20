BN TV
Check Out This Bougie Wedding Guest Style Inspiration From Veekee James | WATCH
Hey BellaStylistas,
Your favourite fashion girl is out with the ultimate Owambe dress-up vlog. See how one of Africa’s most sought-after fashion designers gets ready for her wedding guest duties at a friend’s marriage ceremony in Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria.
Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James rocks a stunning mermaid dress with its lower end featuring an interesting print fabric (perhaps aso-ebi) paired with an embellished black halter neck velvet trunk from her eponymous brand — Veekee James.
Her black hair is pulled into a top ponytail with a centre part before putting on her black headgear and she had boldly defined eyes paired with soft contours and glossy cocoa-lined lips. Veekee also rocks impressive pieces of Jewellery including dangle earrings, rings, a bracelet and wrist watch. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Let’s get up close on the beauty game, SWIPE.
Check out the full look with heels, a sparkling black purse and a feathered hand fan:
Credits:
Muse: @veekee_james
Dress @veekeejames_official
Photographer @manniepictures
Makeup @sunshine_makeup_artistry
360 lace wig @hairbyadefunkeee
Hair installation @adefunkeee_salon
Clutch @luxe_xtra
Handfan @_luideo_
Auto Gele @chygele
Location @montysuites Uyo