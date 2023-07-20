Check Out This Bougie Wedding Guest Style Inspiration From Veekee James | WATCH

Hey BellaStylistas,

Your favourite fashion girl is out with the ultimate Owambe dress-up vlog. See how one of Africa’s most sought-after fashion designers gets ready for her wedding guest duties at a friend’s marriage ceremony in Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria.

Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James rocks a stunning mermaid dress with its lower end featuring an interesting print fabric (perhaps aso-ebi) paired with an embellished black halter neck velvet trunk from her eponymous brand — Veekee James.

Her black hair is pulled into a top ponytail with a centre part before putting on her black headgear and she had boldly defined eyes paired with soft contours and glossy cocoa-lined lips. Veekee also rocks impressive pieces of Jewellery including dangle earrings, rings, a bracelet and wrist watch. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

Let’s get up close on the beauty game, SWIPE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

Check out the full look with heels, a sparkling black purse and a feathered hand fan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

Credits:

Muse: @veekee_james

Dress @veekeejames_official

Photographer @manniepictures

Makeup @sunshine_makeup_artistry

360 lace wig @hairbyadefunkeee

Hair installation @adefunkeee_salon

Clutch @luxe_xtra

Handfan @_luideo_

Auto Gele @chygele

Location @montysuites Uyo

