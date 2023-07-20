Connect with us

Style

Okay! Ayra Starr Served LEWKS in Teen Vogue's Latest Issue

Afrobeat sensation Ayra Starr is Teen Vogue‘s latest cover star for its spanking new edition tagged Africa’s New Wave, alongside fellow artistes BNXN and Victony.

 

According to the publication,

Our Africa’s New Wave package celebrates the rich culture and impact of the globe’s demographically youngest continent. Through a series of visual stories, we’re unpacking the gravity of Africa’s history and influence on the world and why it needs to be looked to as a source of inspiration for radical youth-focused change.

In her spotlight feature, Ayra captivated us with attention-grabbing looks curated by the brilliant fashion stylist Jahn Affah and Creative Director Ade Samuel. The cover showcased the songbird looking incredibly chic in a Fruche asymmetric raffia dress, taking the look up a notch with stunning floor-length braids.

 

The second look that equally captured our attention showcased Ayra in a captivating KADIJU ensemble. She looked stunning in a pink bralette paired with an asymmetrical cotton brocade ruffle skirt complemented by matching gloves and pink leopard chunky sandals from Legacy.World.

 

Ayra switched to a sequinned metallic bra halter top for her third look, paired with green ashluxe pants held together by Legacy.World’s Queen Idia leather belt.

 

For her final appearance, Ayra dazzled in an Abiola Olusola dress, perfectly complemented by a Legacy.World gele. She completed the look with elegant Polo Avenue Lagos shoes and adorned herself with exquisite Swarovski jewellery.

 

Read the full cover story on www.teenvogue.com

 

Credits

Creative Director: @adesamuel
Writer: @not_your_ideal_eromenos
Photography: @stephen.tayo
Stylist: @jahnaffah
Producer: @adesamuel
Hair: @25thfairyhair
Makeup: @merakibyonome
Manicurist: @Kachynails
Prop Stylist: @desolafalomo

