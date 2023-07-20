Okay! Ayra Starr Served LEWKS in Teen Vogue’s Latest Issue

Afrobeat sensation Ayra Starr is Teen Vogue‘s latest cover star for its spanking new edition tagged Africa’s New Wave, alongside fellow artistes BNXN and Victony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

According to the publication,

Our Africa’s New Wave package celebrates the rich culture and impact of the globe’s demographically youngest continent. Through a series of visual stories, we’re unpacking the gravity of Africa’s history and influence on the world and why it needs to be looked to as a source of inspiration for radical youth-focused change.

In her spotlight feature, Ayra captivated us with attention-grabbing looks curated by the brilliant fashion stylist Jahn Affah and Creative Director Ade Samuel. The cover showcased the songbird looking incredibly chic in a Fruche asymmetric raffia dress, taking the look up a notch with stunning floor-length braids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

The second look that equally captured our attention showcased Ayra in a captivating KADIJU ensemble. She looked stunning in a pink bralette paired with an asymmetrical cotton brocade ruffle skirt complemented by matching gloves and pink leopard chunky sandals from Legacy.World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KADIJU (@kadijuofficial)

Ayra switched to a sequinned metallic bra halter top for her third look, paired with green ashluxe pants held together by Legacy.World’s Queen Idia leather belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

For her final appearance, Ayra dazzled in an Abiola Olusola dress, perfectly complemented by a Legacy.World gele. She completed the look with elegant Polo Avenue Lagos shoes and adorned herself with exquisite Swarovski jewellery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

Read the full cover story on www.teenvogue.com

Credits

Creative Director: @adesamuel

Writer: @not_your_ideal_eromenos

Photography: @stephen.tayo

Stylist: @jahnaffah

Producer: @adesamuel

Hair: @25thfairyhair

Makeup: @merakibyonome

Manicurist: @Kachynails

Prop Stylist: @desolafalomo