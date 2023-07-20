MAC Cosmetics and VVS Lagos Host a Glamorous Dinner to Mark the Upcoming National Lipstick Day!

Connect with us

MAC Cosmetics, in collaboration with VVS Lagos, hosted a fashion-filled dinner on July 16th, 2023 in Lagos to officially launch the upcoming National Lipstick Day. The event was filled with fashion, beauty, and culinary delights, as Chef Anu prepared a delicious Italian-style four-course meal for the attendees.

The guest list was impressive, including makeup artists, beauty enthusiasts, models, and Lagos fashionistas such as Diana Eneje, Ashley Okoli, Frances Theodore, and Ifeanyi Nwune, amongst other celebrities.

Their presence definitely added to the glitz, glamour and excitement of the night.

The highlight of the evening was by MAC’s National artist, Iferi Godspower, who did a quick live demo, showcasing tips on application techniques and the celebration of lipstick as an essential beauty item.

Overall, it was a magical night that combined the worlds of fashion, beauty, and fine dining. Definitely celebrated the upcoming National Lipstick Day in style!

