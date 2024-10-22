Glenfiddich Unveils Bold Futures 2.0 with Returning Mavericks Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

Glenfiddich, the world-renowned single malt whisky brand, celebrated the launch of its Bold Futures 2.0 campaign, continuing its mission to inspire individuals to embrace challenges, confront fears, and break through barriers on their path to success.

At an exclusive press conference held at The Speakeasy, the brand introduced the Mavericks for this year’s campaign tagged Celebrate the Bold 2.0 – Mr Eazi, Nancy Isime, Ifeanyi Nwune, and William Chechet – as key collaborators for this bold new chapter.

Activities around the Bold Futures 2.0 campaign will officially kick off on October 20th 2024 with the launch of the limited-edition sleeves design. The campaign encourages individuals to push boundaries and rise to their fullest potential, echoing the brand’s philosophy of redefining success through boldness and creativity.

During the press briefing, guests were provided with a comprehensive overview of the campaign’s vision, objectives, and upcoming activations. A key highlight was the opportunity to hear directly from the Mavericks, who shared personal stories of perseverance, creativity, and boundary-breaking, all core values of Glenfiddich’s ethos.

Mr Eazi, a returning collaborator, expressed his excitement, saying,

“Being part of the Bold Futures campaign for the second time is a great honour. Glenfiddich’s commitment to boldness and creativity aligns perfectly with my journey of making fearless moves and conquering my fears.”

Nancy Isime echoed these sentiments, adding,

“It is an honour to be once again associated with a brand that celebrates pushing boundaries. Glenfiddich’s principle of being self-challenging to attain success is something I connect with deeply in my career and personal journey, and I am super thrilled to be a Maverick”

Building further excitement, Ifeanyi Nwune encouraged attendees to anticipate what’s ahead, stating,

“Bold Futures 2.0 is packed with exciting elements, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve created.”

The session continued with an engaging Q&A session, where media attendees had the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the brand and the personal journeys of the collaborators. Alongside Shaffy Bello who graced the occasion with her presence, each Maverick shared reflections on their career paths, emphasizing the values of perseverance, creativity, and a strong commitment to breaking boundaries—traits that align with Glenfiddich’s brand ethos – as key components of their journey to the peak of their careers.

Following the event, the collaborators were honoured with an intimate dinner at the Wine Lab, followed by a celebratory after-party at the WBar. The highlight of the evening was the presence of John Boyega, a British actor and film producer who, as a self-driven and creative individual thriving in the diaspora, joined the celebration to commend the collaborators, expressing his deep admiration for their boldness and creativity in pursuing their careers.

The Celebrate the Bold 2.0 campaign will continue with a series of exciting events, including the Glenfiddich Experimental Night, the Sleeves Launch, and Mavericks Meet & Greet sessions in Lagos and Abuja. These activations will further reinforce Glenfiddich’s commitment to inspiring boldness, creativity, and innovation.

About Glenfiddich

Founded in Dufftown, Scotland by innovator William Grant, Glenfiddich ran from the stills on Christmas Day, 1887. Adopting revolutionary methods and practises Grant’s pioneering attitude to whisky production saw Glenfiddich excel for over a hundred and thirty years, becoming the first Single Malt Scotch Whisky to be actively promoted outside of Scotland.

While Glenfiddich is now sold in over 180 countries across the world, the brand is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family-owned and is still produced in the same distillery which William Grant and his family hand-built.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the sixth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s favourite single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch Grant’s® as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry®, Milagro® Tequila, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey®, Monkey Shoulder, and Drambuie.

Sponsored Content