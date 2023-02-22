Connect with us

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 160

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 426

Blésnya Minher Walks For Burberry At The London Fashion Week

Every Look Worth Seeing From Minnie Dlamini's The Plug Magazine Cover Feature

A Roundup of Red Carpet Looks from the 2023 BAFTAs

BN Style Spotlight: Cynthia Erivo Dazzled in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs

A Week In Style: If You Are Looking For Elegant Daily Outfit Inspiration, Mona Zaki Is Your Plug

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Cool in Ugo Monye for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Nigerian Designer Faith Oluwajimi Makes The LVMH Prize 2023 Semi-Final List

Watch Everything You Missed On The last Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FLORA | Style Blogger (@coco_floflo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Saleth (@saleth_pedro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisani Mkansi (@wisanimkansi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beauty Daniel (@nmabekeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

