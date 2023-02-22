See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 160

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Style Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLORA | Style Blogger (@coco_floflo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Saleth (@saleth_pedro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glean Makhalima Modilim (@glean_modilim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisani Mkansi (@wisanimkansi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beauty Daniel (@nmabekeh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)