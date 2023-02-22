Blésnya Minher Walks For Burberry At The London Fashion Week

Angola-born Model – Blésnya Minher – was spotted walking for British Luxury House – Burberry’s eagerly anticipated Fall/Winter 2023 unveiling on Monday the 20th of February 2023 at the London Fashion Week. Inside a packed venue under the shadow of London’s Oval stadium — the home of cricket, a quintessentially British sport, Designer – Daniel Lee made his exciting debut presenting the Big Burberry Reset, his first collection as the new Chief Creative Officer at the ultimate British Brand on Monday Night.

It was a glorious homecoming for the man from Bradford, West Yorkshire, who had previously held the top creative role at the Italian label – Bottega Veneta. Daniel’s appointment at Burberry came after his remarkable impact at “rebooting” Bottega Veneta which had created a lot of anticipation across the industry for what his take will be especially in terms of innovation and cultural relevance. Going by the media and netizen commentary over the past 2 days, he didn’t disappoint as he came through with a historically relevant collection that resounded the legacy of this heritage house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blésnya Minher (@blesnyaminher)

Blésnya looked amazing in a mustard and purple print ensemble featuring a tie-neck, breezy silhouette and puffy sleeves matched with a purple purse with tassels and black luxe wellies. Her low haircut and simple earrings flattered her pretty face as she elegantly swayed her way through the catwalk.

Credit: @blesnyaminher