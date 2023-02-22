Connect with us

Blésnya Minher Walks For Burberry At The London Fashion Week

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 426

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 160

Every Look Worth Seeing From Minnie Dlamini's The Plug Magazine Cover Feature

A Roundup of Red Carpet Looks from the 2023 BAFTAs

BN Style Spotlight: Cynthia Erivo Dazzled in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs

A Week In Style: If You Are Looking For Elegant Daily Outfit Inspiration, Mona Zaki Is Your Plug

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Cool in Ugo Monye for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Nigerian Designer Faith Oluwajimi Makes The LVMH Prize 2023 Semi-Final List

Watch Everything You Missed On The last Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Angola-born Model – Blésnya Minher – was spotted walking for British Luxury House – Burberry’s eagerly anticipated Fall/Winter 2023 unveiling on Monday the 20th of February 2023 at the London Fashion Week. Inside a packed venue under the shadow of London’s Oval stadium — the home of cricket, a quintessentially British sport, Designer – Daniel Lee made his exciting debut presenting the Big Burberry Reset, his first collection as the new Chief Creative Officer at the ultimate British Brand on Monday Night.

It was a glorious homecoming for the man from Bradford, West Yorkshire, who had previously held the top creative role at the Italian label – Bottega Veneta. Daniel’s appointment at Burberry came after his remarkable impact at “rebooting” Bottega Veneta which had created a lot of anticipation across the industry for what his take will be especially in terms of innovation and cultural relevance. Going by the media and netizen commentary over the past 2 days, he didn’t disappoint as he came through with a historically relevant collection that resounded the legacy of this heritage house.

 

Blésnya looked amazing in a mustard and purple print ensemble featuring a tie-neck, breezy silhouette and puffy sleeves matched with a purple purse with tassels and black luxe wellies. Her low haircut and simple earrings flattered her pretty face as she elegantly swayed her way through the catwalk.

Credit: @blesnyaminher

