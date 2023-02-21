Connect with us

Every Look Worth Seeing From Minnie Dlamini's The Plug Magazine Cover Feature

A Roundup of Red Carpet Looks from the 2023 BAFTAs

BN Style Spotlight: Cynthia Erivo Dazzled in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs

A Week In Style: If You Are Looking For Elegant Daily Outfit Inspiration, Mona Zaki Is Your Plug

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Cool in Ugo Monye for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Nigerian Designer Faith Oluwajimi Makes The LVMH Prize 2023 Semi-Final List

Watch Everything You Missed On The last Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Experience the Essence of Black History with KCLAN's Afro Retro Modern Collection

Watch Everything You Missed On The 2nd Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

Watch Everything You Missed On The 1st Day Of ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival

For the first time in 3 years, TV presenter, Actress and now Producer – Minnie Dlamini – grants a long-form interview to tell the intriguing story of her journey to becoming a Film and TV Producer as Cover Star for The Plug South Africa’s February Issue. Minnie looked ravishing in a form-fitting black tube dress with fringes paired with black evening gloves, bold red lips, pearls, and other striking jewellery. 

 

She also rocked a denim jumpsuit matched with a black leather waistbelt, face cap, high-heeled shoes and layered jewellery. The cover images were shot on a set that gave us vintage movie scene vibes well in tune with Minne’s passion.

 

In the cover story, Minnie opens up about the impact of parenting and family as well as her harrowing experience with grief and her silence in the media until now. Visit www.theplugmag.com. to read the full story.

To read all about the cover feature, go to www.theplugmag.com.

Credits:

Editor and Creative Director: @missmercia_

Photography: @aust_malema of @_rtcstudios

Assisted by: @tshepozitha @tyrone_jhns

Lighting and digitech: @davidblaqrsa @_nkateko_masinga

Styling: @chernaylin

Makeup: @carolinegreeff

Hair: @thesanhd

Cover design: @g_kayy @mrndata

For: @theplugsa

