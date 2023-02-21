Every Look Worth Seeing From Minnie Dlamini’s The Plug Magazine Cover Feature

For the first time in 3 years, TV presenter, Actress and now Producer – Minnie Dlamini – grants a long-form interview to tell the intriguing story of her journey to becoming a Film and TV Producer as Cover Star for The Plug South Africa’s February Issue. Minnie looked ravishing in a form-fitting black tube dress with fringes paired with black evening gloves, bold red lips, pearls, and other striking jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Plug Magazine (@theplugsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Plug Magazine (@theplugsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Plug Magazine (@theplugsa)

She also rocked a denim jumpsuit matched with a black leather waistbelt, face cap, high-heeled shoes and layered jewellery. The cover images were shot on a set that gave us vintage movie scene vibes well in tune with Minne’s passion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Plug Magazine (@theplugsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Plug Magazine (@theplugsa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Plug Magazine (@theplugsa)

In the cover story, Minnie opens up about the impact of parenting and family as well as her harrowing experience with grief and her silence in the media until now. Visit www.theplugmag.com. to read the full story.

To read all about the cover feature, go to www.theplugmag.com.

Credits:

Editor and Creative Director: @missmercia_

Photography: @aust_malema of @_rtcstudios

Assisted by: @tshepozitha @tyrone_jhns

Lighting and digitech: @davidblaqrsa @_nkateko_masinga

Styling: @chernaylin

Makeup: @carolinegreeff

Hair: @thesanhd

Cover design: @g_kayy @mrndata

For: @theplugsa