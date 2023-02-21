Tems & Wizkid Among Winners at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

The winners of the 54th NAACP Image Awards have just been announced. Among them are Tems, Wizkid, Beyoncé, and other well-known stars.

The event, which spans a week, aims to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments and performances of people of colour across more than 80 categories. The awards ceremony is scheduled to air on linear television on Saturday, February 25, at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Tems won the award for Outstanding International Song with her rendition of “No Woman, No Cry.” Rihanna received the award for Outstanding Video/Visual Album for “Lift Me Up,” which credits Tems as a songwriter. Beyoncé won in multiple categories such as Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Cuff It,” and Outstanding Album for “Renaissance.”

In the category of Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (Contemporary), Chris Brown‘s “Call Me Every Day” featuring Wizkid emerged as the winner, beating out other notable entries such as “MOVE” by Beyoncé featuring Grace Jones and Tems and “Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems.

See the full list of the awards below:

Outstanding International Song

“Bad To Me” – Wizkid (RCA Records/Starboy/Sony Music International)

Diana feat. Shenseea – Fireboy DML, Chris Brown (YBNL Nation / EMPIRE)

“Last Last” – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems (Def Jam Recordings) (WINNER)

“Stand Strong” – Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Detour – Boney James (Concord Records)

Henry Franklin: Jazz Is Dead 014 – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge (WINNER)

The Funk Will Prevail – Kaelin Ellis (NCH Music)

The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni – Javon Jackson (Solid Jackson Records)

Thrill Ride – Ragan Whiteside (Randis Music)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All in Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp (Elev8 Media & Entertainment LLC)

“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

“Positive” – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.) (WINNER)

“Whole World In His Hands” – MAJOR. (MNRK Music Group)

“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration) (WINNER)

My Life – James Fortune (FIYA World/MNRK Music Group)

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard” (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. – “Good Morning Gorgeous Remix” (300)

PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott – “Still Believe” (Morton Records)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train” (Atlantic Records) (WINNER)

Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA – “No Love” (LVRN/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems – “MOVE” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment) (WINNER)

City Girls feat. Usher – “Good Love” (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Future feat. Drake and Tems – “Wait For U” (Epic Records)

Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled – “Big Energy (Remix)” (RCA Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ Parkwood Entertainment)

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings) (WINNER)

LORD FORGIVE ME feat. FAT, Pharrell and OLU of EARTHGANG – TOBE NWIGWE (THE GOOD STEWARDS COLLECTIVE)

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Hollywood Records) (WINNER)

Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) – Kris Bowers (Capitol Records)

Entergalactic – Kid Cudi (Republic Records)

P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) – Various Artists (Lions Gate Records)

The Woman King – Terence Blanchard (Milan Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland (Lost Kids)

Burna Boy – Love, Damini (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment) (WINNER)

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind (OVO/Republic Records)

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox – age/sex/location (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Beyoncé – Renaissance (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment) (WINNER)

Chlöe – Surprise (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good (RCA Records)

SZA – S.O.S. (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment) (WINNER)

“Good Morning Gorgeous Remix feat. H.E.R.” – Mary J. Blige (300)

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Billie Eilish – Armani White (Def Jam Recordings)

City of Gods – Fivio Foreign (Columbia Records)

Hotel Lobby – Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music) (WINNER)

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Wait for U – Future feat. Drake and Tems (Epic Records)

Outstanding Album

age/sex/location – Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Renaissance – Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records) (WINNER)

Watch the Sun – PJ Morton (Morton Records)