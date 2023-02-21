New Video: Patoranking – Abobi

Reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking has released the music video for his latest project “Abobi.”

Talented Nigerian filmmaker, Dammy Twitch directed the visuals that is firmly situated in a grim and conflict ridden setting.

Reminiscent of scenes from “Beast Of No Nation”, we see Patoranking leading a group of gun toting young men and women. Sometimes, on the bonnet of a truck and other times, at the edge of boat, he sings about issues that are commonplace in our society. Issues like police brutality, casualties of intertribal and religious conflicts and strife.

Patoranking also vibes in an immaculate white overall in one of the the scenes.

“Abobi” is the second record off his forthcoming album.

Watch the video below: