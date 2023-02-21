BN TV
Kiki Foodies shares Her Recipe for Ofe Nsala | Watch
Recipe developer and food stylist Kiki Foodies has a new recipe for your daily food menu. In this episode, Kiki shares how to make “Ofe Nsala,” aka “White Soup,” a delicacy peculiar to Anambra State, Nigeria.
What you need
750g goat meat
Handful of stock fish flakes
1 teaspoon salt
1 ½ teaspoon seasoning cube
2 dried cat Fish (washed and deboned)
100g Yam
Uyayak/prekese
Crayfish
Yellow pepper
Spices:
Ogiri Okpie
Uda pepper/grains of Selim
Ehuru
Oziza seeds
Watch the video below: