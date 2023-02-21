Kiki Foodies shares Her Recipe for Ofe Nsala | Watch

Recipe developer and food stylist Kiki Foodies has a new recipe for your daily food menu. In this episode, Kiki shares how to make “Ofe Nsala,” aka “White Soup,” a delicacy peculiar to Anambra State, Nigeria.

What you need

750g goat meat

Handful of stock fish flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon seasoning cube

2 dried cat Fish (washed and deboned)

100g Yam

Uyayak/prekese

Crayfish

Yellow pepper

Spices:

Ogiri Okpie

Uda pepper/grains of Selim

Ehuru

Oziza seeds

Watch the video below: