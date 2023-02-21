Connect with us

Kiki Foodies shares Her Recipe for Ofe Nsala | Watch

New Video: Patoranking - Abobi

Watch Part 2 of Pastor Shyngle and Stella Wigwe's Conversation with Koko Kalango on “Colours of Life”

Watch Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Answer "14 Couple Questions"

Genoveva Umeh opens up on her Nollywood Journey, Missed Opportunities & Landing the "Blood Sisters" Role on "Tea With Tay"

Nons Miraj Joins Chude Jideonwo in the Latest Episode of #WithChude

Ife of "Diary of A Naija Girl" Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Season Finale of "Mercy’s Menu"

Abimbola Craig shares Thrilling Monologue on "Ghosting" | Watch

Watch "Be My Valentine" Starring Lilian Afegbai, Kachi Nnochiri, Tope Olowoniyan on BN

Don't Miss the Latest Episode of "Colours of Life" featuring Pastor Shyngle & Stella Wigwe discussing the Power of Love

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Recipe developer and food stylist Kiki Foodies has a new recipe for your daily food menu. In this episode, Kiki shares how to make “Ofe Nsala,” aka “White Soup,” a delicacy peculiar to Anambra State, Nigeria.

What you need

750g goat meat
Handful of stock fish flakes
1 teaspoon salt
1 ½ teaspoon seasoning cube
2 dried cat Fish (washed and deboned)
100g Yam
Uyayak/prekese
Crayfish
Yellow pepper

Spices:
Ogiri Okpie
Uda pepper/grains of Selim
Ehuru
Oziza seeds

Watch the video below:

