Watch Part 2 of Pastor Shyngle and Stella Wigwe’s Conversation with Koko Kalango on “Colours of Life”

The Christian lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” is back with a new episode.

Catch the 2nd part of Koko Kalango‘s conversation with Pastor Shyngle and Stella Wigwe, who have been married for an incredible 60 years.

In this episode, the couple shares their invaluable experiences on love, marriage, tolerance, faith, forgiveness, and much more. From stories of salvation to the importance of forgiveness, their insights as a married couple are sure to inspire and enlighten viewers.”

