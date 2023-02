Nigerian Afro-pop star Joeboy has released the visualizer to his collaborative effort “Fancy Water” with Danish R&B duo, Phlake.

“Fancy Water” is off the Danish band’s “Phine” album released in 2022. Phlake consists of Mads Bo (vocalist) and Jonathan Elkær (beats).

“Fancy Water” was produced by Jonathan Elkær and Louis Winding.

Watch the visualizer below: