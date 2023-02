Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, Majeeed has teamed up with Tiwa Savage for a a wavy new single titled “Gbese”

Majeeed, who had his breakout year in 2022 with the release of his hit single “Yawa No Dey,” has been on a consistent rise. Produced by Mastakraft, “Gbese” is the singer’s first offering of the year.

Stream here.

Watch the visualizer below: