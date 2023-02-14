Looking For Daily Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Wema Sepetu’s Week In Style

Connect with us

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Tanzanian Beauty queen and actress – Wema Sepetu. This style star slays every look from workwear to casuals, evening dresses, and indigenous attires. 

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from him. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday 

Step out looking resplendent in silver, with a long tie, pantsuit, and strappy heels 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Wema App✨ (@wemasepetu)

Tuesday 

Be unmissable in a sultry all-red business casual outfit and a bold red pout

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Wema App✨ (@wemasepetu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Wema App✨ (@wemasepetu)

Wednesday 

A loosely fit white shirt on ripped skinny jeans don’t miss

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Wema App✨ (@wemasepetu)

Thursday 

Pair a draped print skirt with a monochrome high-neck top and strappy heels to match. Add a coker necklace for some effect.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Wema App✨ (@wemasepetu)

Friday 

A tracksuit with grey pixie haircut, some skin, and dark bone = a bomb combo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Wema App✨ (@wemasepetu)

Saturday 

Turn heads in a white-feathered nude-pink corset dress paired with a gold purse and ginger weaves

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Wema App✨ (@wemasepetu)

Sunday 

An indigenous outfit is perfect for outings on the last day of the weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Wema App✨ (@wemasepetu)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

