Pearl Thusi Wore 5 Stunning Outfits To Host The Soundcity MVP Awards & Every Look Was Fire

It’s a lot of pressure to host a major awards show, but South African actress and TV host Pearl Thusi nailed her turn at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival over the weekend.

The star didn’t just fulfil her hosting duties but also shelled major style goals. Pearl’s several changes throughout the evening were all about modern—and, at times, unexpected—riffs on traditional womenswear cues. Meaning, no boring outfits here! Of course, masterminded by Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist Swanky Jerry.

LOOK 1

For the first outfit, Pearl channelled her inner goddess in a Kujta & Meri gold crystal beaded black dress. The velvet piece featured a mermaid silhouette, matching gloves, sheer sleeves and a deep V, beaded bodice with beaded neckline trim. The bottom of the dress was decorated with intricate patterns with fringe details that matched the trim embellishments on her sleeves.

LOOK 2

Her second outfit was a crystal-embellished sheer dress designed by Kud Collections. Sticking with the mermaid silhouette that showed off her incredible figure, this piece combined an embellished sweetheart neckline, statement off-shoulder sleeves and an equally embellished skirt with detailed designs. Pearl opted for teardrop statement earrings to further enhance the dazzling look.

LOOK 3

Anjy Luminee Couture designed Pearl’s third look of the night. The lady in red caught everyone’s attention in a mesh lace jumpsuit with fringe details that travelled from the sleeves to her thighs, intricate cutouts, a statement-making bow train paired with matching ankle-strap heels and minimal jewellery.

Look 4

Pearl wowed the stage with a dazzling Matopeda masterpiece, full of texture and colour. The blue palette of the dress went from dark to light as the layers accentuated the fabric.

The embellished bodice highlighted the plunging neckline, which made the silhouette even more pronounced. The combination of sequin, tulle, mesh and velvet created a glamorous effect.

Look 5

Her final look was similar to her fourth, also designed by Matopeda. The sizzling red dress with a dramatic bodice featured a stack of feathers on one shoulder and a sweet neckline on the other decorated with sequins anchored with mesh panelling, giving it an asymmetric silhouette. The sequined bottom of the dress fell into a built-in train, showing off her enviable figure.

Credits

Look 1

Styling: @swankyjerry

Outfit: @kujtameri

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair: @luciousvirginhair @hair.aesthetics__

Photography: @photokulture

Look 2

Styling: @swankyjerry

Outfit: @kudcollections

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair: @luciousvirginhair @hair.aesthetics__

Photography: @photokulture

Look 3

Styling: @swankyjerry

Outfit: @ceolumineeofficial

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair: @luciousvirginhair @hair.aesthetics__

Photography: @photokulture

Look 4

Styling: @swankyjerry

Outfit: @matopeda.atelier

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair: @luciousvirginhair @hair.aesthetics__

Photography: @simon_emmy_

Look 5

Styling: @swankyjerry

Outfit: @matopeda.atelier

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair: @luciousvirginhair @hair.aesthetics__

Photography: @simon_emmy_