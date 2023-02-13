All the Must See Looks From The ‘A Sunday Affair’ Premiere

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The highly anticipated romantic feature film EbonyLife‘s A Sunday Affair, set to release on Netflix on Feb. 14, premiered over the weekend with an unconventional pyjama-themed event.

Trust the guests to have put their spin on the theme, sporting fur and lace trimmed silk sets, luxurious robes and matching accessories. 

Between the guest list and the dress code, it certainly made for one of the most glamorous “pyjama events” we’ve ever seen. See the celebrities that made our Best Dressed List at the #ASundayAffairPremiere.

Mo Abudu

Makeup: @banksbmpro
Outfit: @bankekuku
Hair: @adefunkeee
Photography: @emmanueloyeleke

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Skin: @dakorebeauty__

Hair: @vaavavoom

Makeup: @temmyforsure

Styling: @yolandaokereke

Dress/Kimono: @ejiroamostafiri

Photography: @insignaonline

Ini Dima-Okojie

Outfit: @bloombyfbd

Makeup: @riseandglambeauty

Photography: @officialtobimages

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Photography: @bangraphy
Hair: @adefunkeee @cmhairbyhills
Makeup: @bibyonce
Styling: @dahmola

 Eku Edewor

Outfit: @torloweiworld

Makeup: @merakibyonome

Hair: @sarisignature

Photography: @insignaonline

Alexx Ekubo

Outfit: @casa_of_oshiafi

Accessories: @bozjewelry

Slides: @313eko

Photography: @zenlenz_africa

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Styling: @nennnji

Makeup: @feyisoge

Hair: @onaturalsbeauty

Accessories: @saintneloofficial

Photography: @frankalexphotography

Bisola Aiyeola

Outfit: @hue_rtw 

Photography: @insignaonline

Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja

Outfit: @viviara.rtw

Makeup: @doyinadunfemakeup

Hair: @mobilebraidsng

Photography: @insignaonline

Emmanuel Umoh Jr.

Betty Irabor

Bolanle Olukanni

Ted Makanjuola

Pelumi Buari

Inem King

 

