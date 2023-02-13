Style
All the Must See Looks From The ‘A Sunday Affair’ Premiere
The highly anticipated romantic feature film EbonyLife‘s A Sunday Affair, set to release on Netflix on Feb. 14, premiered over the weekend with an unconventional pyjama-themed event.
Trust the guests to have put their spin on the theme, sporting fur and lace trimmed silk sets, luxurious robes and matching accessories.
Between the guest list and the dress code, it certainly made for one of the most glamorous “pyjama events” we’ve ever seen. See the celebrities that made our Best Dressed List at the #ASundayAffairPremiere.
Mo Abudu
Makeup: @banksbmpro
Outfit: @bankekuku
Hair: @adefunkeee
Photography: @emmanueloyeleke
Dakore Egbuson-Akande
Skin: @dakorebeauty__
Hair: @vaavavoom
Makeup: @temmyforsure
Styling: @yolandaokereke
Dress/Kimono: @ejiroamostafiri
Photography: @insignaonline
Ini Dima-Okojie
Outfit: @bloombyfbd
Makeup: @riseandglambeauty
Photography: @officialtobimages
Sharon Ooja Egwurube
Photography: @bangraphy
Hair: @adefunkeee @cmhairbyhills
Makeup: @bibyonce
Styling: @dahmola
Eku Edewor
Outfit: @torloweiworld
Makeup: @merakibyonome
Hair: @sarisignature
Photography: @insignaonline
Alexx Ekubo
Outfit: @casa_of_oshiafi
Accessories: @bozjewelry
Slides: @313eko
Photography: @zenlenz_africa
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Styling: @nennnji
Makeup: @feyisoge
Hair: @onaturalsbeauty
Accessories: @saintneloofficial
Photography: @frankalexphotography
Bisola Aiyeola
Outfit: @hue_rtw
Photography: @insignaonline
Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja
Outfit: @viviara.rtw
Makeup: @doyinadunfemakeup
Hair: @mobilebraidsng
Photography: @insignaonline
Emmanuel Umoh Jr.
Betty Irabor
Bolanle Olukanni
Ted Makanjuola
Pelumi Buari
Inem King
