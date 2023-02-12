Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit:@wale_visuals 

The 2023 edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival was held last night at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos.

From screen favorites to music celebrities, stars graced the august occasion hosted by the beautiful Pearl Thusi in charming and stylish outfits. The event has several celebrities in attendance, including Deyemi Okanlawon, Enioluwa, Ini Edo, Beauty Tukura, Daniel Effiong, Chidi Mokeme, and many others.

See what your favourite stars wore to the event below

Pearl Thusi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi)

Mike Afolarin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Afolarin (@mikeafolarin)

Ini Edo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Yvonne Jegede

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede)

Maria Chike Benjamin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

Chioma Ikokwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Chidi Mokeme

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidi Mokeme (@chidimokeme)

Ayra Starr 

Mercy Eke 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

TG OMORI

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TG Omori (@boy_director)

Mariam Timmer 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Timmer (@mariamadeyemitimmer)

Hamisa Mobetto 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamisa Mobetto (@hamisamobetto)

Debota Lawson 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Queen of Queens (@dabotalawson)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eni Adeoluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

Mimi Linda Yina 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

