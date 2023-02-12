Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards!

The 2023 edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival was held last night at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos.

From screen favorites to music celebrities, stars graced the august occasion hosted by the beautiful Pearl Thusi in charming and stylish outfits. The event has several celebrities in attendance, including Deyemi Okanlawon, Enioluwa, Ini Edo, Beauty Tukura, Daniel Effiong, Chidi Mokeme, and many others.

See what your favourite stars wore to the event below

Pearl Thusi

Mike Afolarin

Ini Edo

Yvonne Jegede

Maria Chike Benjamin

Chioma Ikokwu

Chidi Mokeme

Ayra Starr

Mercy Eke

TG OMORI

Mariam Timmer

Hamisa Mobetto

Debota Lawson

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Mimi Linda Yina