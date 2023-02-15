Connect with us

Style

The 16 Valentine's Day Looks #BellaStylistas Can't Stop Talking About

Style

Looking For Daily Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Wema Sepetu's Week In Style

Style

Pearl Thusi Wore 5 Stunning Outfits To Host The Soundcity MVP Awards & Every Look Was Fire

Style

All the Must See Looks From The 'A Sunday Affair' Premiere

Events Music Style

Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards!

Style

Mimmi Kasu's "Style Her Famous" Collection Is Worth Your Attention

Events News Promotions Style

Street Souk 2022: Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ireti Zacchaeus Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Top Nigerian Street Style Convention

Style

Major Rich Aunty Vibes This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 223

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Tiffany Amber

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Syari Bespoke

Style

The 16 Valentine’s Day Looks #BellaStylistas Can’t Stop Talking About

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hello, #BellaStylistas!

It’s that auspicious love celebration occasion again and this year, we’ve spotted a good number of style stars fashionably celebrating love not just between romantic partners but with friends and family as well as by themselves. Valentine’s Day is always a good excuse to get our hair done, wear some makeup, and put ourselves in a good mood.

Check out our favourite Val-themed style moments from Vanessa Azar, Toyin Lawani, Phyna, Nwanneka Nkumah, Mihlali Ndamase, Titilola Sogunro, Monica Awe-Etuk, Erica Key, Tomeka Cherry,  Blue Mbombo, Adeola C. Adeyemi, Mpho Tsila, Bonang Matheba, Cynthia Nwadiora, Amanda du-Pont, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Ini Edo, Kristina Kayode, and others below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toju Foyeh (@tojufoyeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fotos by Fola (@fotosbyfola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nwanneka Nkumah (@mizwanneka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ATAFO (@atafo.official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Jason and Holiare Met on Twitter but Their Love has Blossomed Beyond the Platform

#BNCelebratingLove: Ifunanya Experienced Love That Will Forever be Etched in Her Memory

Money Matters with Nimi: Love and Money – Truly Together?

#BNCelebratingLove: From Owerri to Lagos & Then The Aisle! Read Kelexpus’ Love Story

#BNCelebratingLove: Oluwaleye Fell in Love At the Age of 19, Now He’s Soon to be Wed
css.php