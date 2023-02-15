Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 159

Style

Ugo Monye Just Released An Interesting New Collection - Trust Us, It's A Must See

Style

The 16 Valentine's Day Looks #BellaStylistas Can't Stop Talking About

Style

Looking For Daily Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Wema Sepetu's Week In Style

Style

Pearl Thusi Wore 5 Stunning Outfits To Host The Soundcity MVP Awards & Every Look Was Fire

Style

All the Must See Looks From The 'A Sunday Affair' Premiere

Events Music Style

Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards!

Style

Mimmi Kasu's "Style Her Famous" Collection Is Worth Your Attention

Events News Promotions Style

Street Souk 2022: Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ireti Zacchaeus Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Top Nigerian Street Style Convention

Style

Major Rich Aunty Vibes This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 223

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 159

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoayo 📍NYC (@omoayoo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Adeolu Adefarasin: An Open Letter to Nollywood

#BNCelebratingLove: John & Julie Met in College, Fell in Love and Have Been Married for 50 Years

#BNCelebratingLove: Jason and Holiare Met on Twitter but Their Love has Blossomed Beyond the Platform

#BNCelebratingLove: Ifunanya Experienced Love That Will Forever be Etched in Her Memory

Money Matters with Nimi: Love and Money – Truly Together?
css.php