Ugo Monye Just Released An Interesting New Collection – Trust Us, It’s A Must See

Especial Menswear brand – Ugo Monye – unveiled its latest collection “KONIPARI” on the 13th of February, 2023.

KONIPARI was coined after the Yorubas way of saying ‘It is Limitless’. The collection features classy, eclectic and regal designs, each piece with its own unique narrative. Every outfit can be transformed into different patterns and worn in multi-stylish ways, telling varying yet captivating stories with pastel-coloured fabrics. There is no limit to creative expression with this collection as it offers an unorthodox wide room for ingenious style exhibitions.



As the Ugo Monye brand is known for its innovative approach to luxurious afro-inspired fashion production for the global citizen, the KONIPARI collection blends easily with traditionally tailored designs even in their rawest forms. Proudly made in Africa, Ugo Monye once again shares its heritage with the world through this unique, bold, and limitless masterpiece.

