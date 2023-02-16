Connect with us

It's All About Bold Colours This Week On #Bellastylista: Issue 224

itel and Airtel Partner to Launch the itel A60, Making 4G Accessible to Everyone

Wakanow Continues Restructuring Efforts with Appointment of Olubayode Okubanjo as Group CFO

Avance Media Announces its 2022 “100 Most Influential Young Africans” Honourees

5 Takeaways From BellaNaija's Book Reading Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

Winston Duke talks Black Expression in Cinema, Representation & His Love for Storytelling on Cover of GQ South Africa

Here's a 7-Step Process on How You'll Vote on Election Day

Street Souk 2022: Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ireti Zacchaeus Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Top Nigerian Street Style Convention

GROHE X Summit 2023: Register Here to Take Part in 'Caring For Water'

Here's How this Artist Combines Digital Art and the Real World in His Sculptures & Paintings

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Colours can have a great impact on our mood and perception. While wearing neutral colours can make one feel safe, wearing bold colours can make one feel more alive, outgoing, visible, and engaged with the world. Consider rocking a bright-coloured outfit if you would love to court more attention and/or buoy your mood today.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoxolo Maka (@zoey_maka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olwethu Msomi (@missmsomi_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sweetness 💗 (@itschichiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama D’biggURSTT (@ama_reginald)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minnet (@minnetminy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nellie Asanda Lukhozi (@lukhozi_n)

