BN Style Spotlight: Boity Thulo Served a Structured Red Power Suit at the 2023 SA Style Awards

The SA Style Awards recently held its annual award ceremony. It’s safe to say that it was a glam affair. Fashionistas, media personalities, and influencers flocked to Hyde Park, in Sandton, Johannesburg, with stylish ensembles. The theme for the annual awards was tagged Uber Glam – Dare To Be Red, and the stars delivered just that.

Stealing the spotlight was award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo, who served girl-boss fashion in an 80s-style red power suit designed by Suit Luxe.

The structured ensemble featured a one-button, strong-shouldered jacket, matching flared pants and a white dress shirt with reflective buttons. The retro silhouette gave a sleek, modern makeover, thanks to a slim lapel, combined with Boity’s fresh accessorizing—note the matching sunnies and red strappy heels— lifting the outfit into the territory of 21st-century CEO chic.

The beauty complemented her look with a bold red lip and perfectly defined eyebrows paired perfectly with long black straight hair featuring a deep side part and swooped edges.

Credits

Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Suit: @suit_luxe

Makeup: @sivemartini

Hair: @owihair