BN Style Spotlight: Boity Thulo Served a Structured Red Power Suit at the 2023 SA Style Awards

Published

21 mins ago

 on

The SA Style Awards recently held its annual award ceremony. It’s safe to say that it was a glam affair. Fashionistas, media personalities, and influencers flocked to Hyde Park, in Sandton, Johannesburg, with stylish ensembles. The theme for the annual awards was tagged Uber Glam – Dare To Be Red, and the stars delivered just that. 

Stealing the spotlight was award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo, who served girl-boss fashion in an 80s-style red power suit designed by Suit Luxe.

The structured ensemble featured a one-button, strong-shouldered jacket, matching flared pants and a white dress shirt with reflective buttons. The retro silhouette gave a sleek, modern makeover, thanks to a slim lapel, combined with Boity’s fresh accessorizing—note the matching sunnies and red strappy heels— lifting the outfit into the territory of 21st-century CEO chic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

The beauty complemented her look with a bold red lip and perfectly defined eyebrows paired perfectly with long black straight hair featuring a deep side part and swooped edges.

 

Credits

Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Suit: @suit_luxe

Makeup: @sivemartini

Hair: @owihair

