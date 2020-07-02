Know About EveryStylishGirl; The Platform Advocating for Black & Brown Women in Fashion

In a new feature, Vogue profiles Nana Agyemang, the Social Editor of The Cut and Founder of cult-favourite EveryStylishGirl; a platform “dedicated to the amplification of black and brown women in fashion and journalism”.

ESG’s main goal is advocating for women of colour, spotlighting their successes and hosting workshops and networking events to upskill young professionals in the industry. Adding to this already impressive list, the platform recently announced its new global directory of 200-plus social media editors, writers, and stylists – A career advancement directory for recruiting black and brown women professionals.

Agyemang talks with Vogue about her passion and inspiration for EveryStylishGirl as well as how big break into fashion media.

Read excerpts of her interview below.

On the inspiration behind EveryStylishGirl

This came to fruition through my frustration with the industry and the pipeline issue with hiring new talent. I struggled so much as a young girl in Ohio getting connections in the industry. It was literally impossible. There’s so much talent we’re missing out on when we forget about those women who don’t work in major global cities.

On her big break into fashion media, an article in Elle on the challenges faced by Black models at New York Fashion Week

This article was an important step forward in my career and inspired me to launch EveryStylishGirl. A few months later, I scored a major interview with Yara Shahidi about Trump’s 2016 presidential win [which ran on EveryStylishGirl]. The interview received a lot of coverage, and I think it played a role in getting hired at the New York Times.

On the questions that fuel her passion for EveryStylishGirl

Who is fighting for the women who have no access, who have no voice, no big name, or credentials? Who is independently lobbying for those women to gain access?

Read the full interview on www.vogue.com

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle