10 Ghanaian Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

When looking for ways to revamp your style, it’s easy to end up down the rabbit hole of fashion (we’ve all been there). That’s why we’ve scoured the internet far and wide to round up a list of our favourite Ghanaian fashion influencers in Africa and the diaspora who stand out from the online pack thanks to their impeccable style, creativity, and individuality.

For the best fashion advice, allow yourself to be influenced by the outfit posts of these style trendsetters from the Gold Coast.

Nana Agyemang

With a mission to advance Black and Brown women in fashion and media, Nana Agyemang’s incredible style is just the icing on the cake. She is a breath of fresh air in the Instagram fashion climate with a knack for hitting a pose. Each post has us clicking ‘save’ on Instagram and searching for the exact outfit.

Afro Child

Afro Child is a Ghanaian-born, New York-based artist who never fails to provide us with head-turning looks. Her feed alone gives a small insight into her creativity, which also comes across in her ensembles. She isn’t afraid to experiment with colours, patterns, or cuts. Her killer accessories game is reason enough to follow.

Debbie Beeko

Ghanaian fashion stylist and beauty creative Debbie Beeko is the stylish force behind BJUKU DIY. In her career as an Instagram fashion influencer, Debbie has inspired countless women to repurpose their outfits with her must-watch DIY tutorials. Her daily outfits range from colourful form-fitted dresses and sophisticated jumpsuits to laid-back jeans and blazers.

Ramona McDermott

We’ve always admired Ramona McDermott‘s style. She has a knack for pairing colours together we didn’t even know would work. Ramona’s vibrant aesthetic has always spoken to us. So much so that her outfits have always held a permanent spot on our fashion mood boards.

Afua Rida

There isn’t anything we don’t love about Afua Rida. Known for her excellent tailored style and exquisite taste in jewellery, she’s easily one of the chicest women on the internet. And aside from fashion, Afua frequently shares her skincare and wellness secrets, making us consistent visitors.

Hayet Rida

It’s hard not to become immediately enamoured by Hayet Rida after following her. She has a passion for designing, and her affinity for fashion also radiates through her sartorial choices. Follow her for up-to-the-moment fashion inspiration served with crisp and clear snaps.

Aku-Sika Bekoe

Aku-Sika Bekoe is a total fashion girl. The Ghanaian Lawyer is a master at putting together elevated looks for any occasion. From her dressier outfits to her more casual looks, Aku-Sika is always serving up doses of inspiration. We’d happily raid her closet if given the opportunity.

Hamdiya Hamid

Modest style enthusiast, beauty & lifestyle content creator Hamdiya Hamid is a fashion darling we’ve been a fan of for years. She’s your go-to for chic modest ensembles.

Akosua Tintin

Akosua Tintin is the epitome of effortlessly chic. Her aesthetic reflects her individuality, and we’re obsessed with her ability to pull a sensational fit together. P.S. did we mention she’s the accessories queen?

Nana Adjoa Walker

We wish we were as cool as Nana Adjoa Walker. She always debuts an exciting look on her page. Whether she’s walking down a sunny street in a casual outfit or gracing our feed in a stunning gown, Nana can pull off any look. Scroll through her page, and you’ll see what we mean.

