BNStyle Spotlight: Eddie Kadi is the Perfect Wedding Guest in this David Wej Suit

British-Congolese comedian Eddie Kadi attended celebrity fashion stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe’s Wedding last weekend in a David Wej suit looking as dapper as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDDIE KADI® (@comeddiekadi)

Eddie’s ensemble featured a stunning embroidered double-breasted navy blue blazer and a pair of chic black pants. The media presenter opted for a crisp white shirt, a black bow tie, and a dashing pair of patent leather monk straps to elevate his already charming look.

Talk about a sophisticated appearance at a wedding. We are definitely bookmarking this look.

Credits

Photo Credit: @comeddiekadi

Suit: @davidwej_uk

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle