Style
#BNStyle Spotlight: Eddie Kadi is the Perfect Wedding Guest in this David Wej Suit
British-Congolese comedian Eddie Kadi attended celebrity fashion stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe’s Wedding last weekend in a David Wej suit looking as dapper as ever.
Eddie’s ensemble featured a stunning embroidered double-breasted navy blue blazer and a pair of chic black pants. The media presenter opted for a crisp white shirt, a black bow tie, and a dashing pair of patent leather monk straps to elevate his already charming look.
Talk about a sophisticated appearance at a wedding. We are definitely bookmarking this look.
Credits
Photo Credit: @comeddiekadi
Suit: @davidwej_uk
