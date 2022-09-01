Connect with us

#BNStyle Spotlight: Eddie Kadi is the Perfect Wedding Guest in this David Wej Suit

British-Congolese comedian Eddie Kadi attended celebrity fashion stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe’s Wedding last weekend in a David Wej suit looking as dapper as ever.

 

A post shared by EDDIE KADI® (@comeddiekadi)

Eddie’s ensemble featured a stunning embroidered double-breasted navy blue blazer and a pair of chic black pants. The media presenter opted for a crisp white shirt, a black bow tie, and a dashing pair of patent leather monk straps to elevate his already charming look.

Talk about a sophisticated appearance at a wedding. We are definitely bookmarking this look.

 

 

Photo Credit: @comeddiekadi

Suit: @davidwej_uk 

