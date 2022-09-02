How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Mihlali Ndamase!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ever the super stylish #BellaStylista, Mihlali Ndamase stepped out in a stunning ostrich feathered mini dress in Cape town for a night out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

This South African beauty entrepreneur paired the feathered white number with a gorgeous golden Jimmy Choo bag, dainty matching bracelets, stud earrings and chic metallic strappy heels.

Mihlali completed her ensemble with a sultry makeup look featuring bold brows, highlighted cheeks, and nude lips. What’s not to love?

 

 

Credits

Photo Credit: @mihlalii_n

Bag: @jimmychoo

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

