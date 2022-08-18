Hey, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Travel & Lifestyle (@chi_inthecity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPE FETUGA | CONTENT CREATOR IN LAGOS (@thestylishsope)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Dapaah (@michaeldapaah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Takunda (@takkunda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Crick (@iamsophiacrick)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

That wraps it up for Issue 204!