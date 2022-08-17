Week in Style: If You’re Looking to Perfect that Effortlessly Chic Style, Nana Agyemang Is Your Plug!

Hi #BellaStylistas! We are back to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

Today we are spotlighting Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Nana Agyemang. If you want to channel a style star and turn heads at every event this summer with effortless chic outfits, then Nana is your plug.

Nana comes through with striking looks that prove her innate ability to make sophisticated appearances that snag our attention every time.

For a week’s worth of stylish fits, we’ve rounded up some of the best photos from her curated Instagram page just for you. From flattering dresses to captivating two-pieces, keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Nana is giving us a subtle reminder that accessories can be the pop of colour you need to jazz up your ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Agyemang (@itsreallynana)

Tuesday

This nude slip dress would be perfect for brunch dates with the girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Agyemang (@itsreallynana)

Wednesday

Opt for a vibrant-hued dress like this, and compliments will be the theme of your day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Agyemang (@itsreallynana)

Thursday

This entire look is perfect for a romantic stroll down the beach. Love it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Agyemang (@itsreallynana)

Friday

This off-white Jacquemus number is the perfect look for dinner dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Agyemang (@itsreallynana)

Saturday

Gorgeous bikini sets on the weekends while on vacation? Yes, please!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Agyemang (@itsreallynana)

Sunday

This is a super cute inspo for date night if you ask us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Agyemang (@itsreallynana)