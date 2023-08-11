Weekend Style: 10 Chic Outfits Served by Our Ghanaian #BellaStylistas – You’re Welcome!

Connect with us

Irrespective of your jam-packed schedule, whether it’s brimming with romantic date night dinners, endless brunches, or serene beach getaways, an impeccably put-together ensemble has the power to etch these moments into your memory.

With your plans locked in, the next question arises: what ensemble shall grace the occasion? Fortunately, our Ghanaian BellaStylistas stand ready to cater to your fashion needs this weekend. No more hours lost to social media scrolling in search of inspiration – that groundwork is already covered.

Below, we’ve curated 10 outfit concepts designed to harmonise flawlessly with any event on your calendar.

Ramona McDermott

Debbie Beeko

 

Nana Agyemang

 

Hamdiya Hamid

 

Joselyn Dumas

 

Jackie Appiah

 

Akosua Tintin

 

Chelsea Boatey

 

Violet Obeng

 

Aku-Sika Bekoe

 

