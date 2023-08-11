Style
Weekend Style: 10 Chic Outfits Served by Our Ghanaian #BellaStylistas – You’re Welcome!
Irrespective of your jam-packed schedule, whether it’s brimming with romantic date night dinners, endless brunches, or serene beach getaways, an impeccably put-together ensemble has the power to etch these moments into your memory.
With your plans locked in, the next question arises: what ensemble shall grace the occasion? Fortunately, our Ghanaian BellaStylistas stand ready to cater to your fashion needs this weekend. No more hours lost to social media scrolling in search of inspiration – that groundwork is already covered.
Below, we’ve curated 10 outfit concepts designed to harmonise flawlessly with any event on your calendar.
Ramona McDermott
Debbie Beeko
Nana Agyemang
Hamdiya Hamid
Joselyn Dumas
Jackie Appiah
Akosua Tintin
Chelsea Boatey
Violet Obeng
Aku-Sika Bekoe
