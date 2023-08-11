Weekend Style: 10 Chic Outfits Served by Our Ghanaian #BellaStylistas – You’re Welcome!

Irrespective of your jam-packed schedule, whether it’s brimming with romantic date night dinners, endless brunches, or serene beach getaways, an impeccably put-together ensemble has the power to etch these moments into your memory.

With your plans locked in, the next question arises: what ensemble shall grace the occasion? Fortunately, our Ghanaian BellaStylistas stand ready to cater to your fashion needs this weekend. No more hours lost to social media scrolling in search of inspiration – that groundwork is already covered.

Below, we’ve curated 10 outfit concepts designed to harmonise flawlessly with any event on your calendar.

Ramona McDermott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramona McDermott 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 (@amfashion)

Debbie Beeko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Nana Agyemang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nana Agyemang (@itsreallynana)

Hamdiya Hamid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@hamdiyahamidd)

Joselyn Dumas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

Jackie Appiah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

Akosua Tintin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akosua Tintin 🇬🇭 (@passiboo)

Chelsea Boatey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chels (@afro_child)

Violet Obeng

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violet obeng (@aakosua_vee)

Aku-Sika Bekoe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aku-Sika Bekoe (@aku_akuffo)