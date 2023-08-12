Bonang Matheba Reigns Supreme On The Women’s Month Cover Of GLAMOUR Magazine SA

Bonang Matheba‘s profound impact on the South African entertainment scene is widely revered. She is recognized as one of the most influential Africans on the planet, yet there’s so much more going on in the multi-award-winning celebrity’s life.

Covering GLAMOUR Magazine‘s South African Women’s Month issue, Bonang talks to GLAMOUR’s Editor-In-Chief Nontando Mposo about her future and Legacy, the highs and lows of her journey to stardom, and the lessons she’s learned on the way.

The 15-hour cover shoot and story were produced at one of Mpumalanga’s majestic destinations, Kruger Shalati, where GLAMOUR got to experience the media goddess’s work ethic and her quest for excellence – 2 amazing qualities that set Bonang apart and have made her a force to be reckoned with over the past 20 years of her reign.

Keep scrolling for pictures:

Watch some BTS clips from the cover shoot, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Get the latest issue of GLAMOUR Magazine SA for the full feature.

Credits

Editor-in-chief: Nontando Mposo IG @nontando58

Creative Direction & Styling: Tania Durand IG @durand.tania5

Photographer: Niquita Bento Supernova IG @xx_niquita_xx

Assistant Photographer: Fanus Beetge IG @fanusbeetge

Fashion Editor: @Lukediva_

Makeup: Celeste Makeup IG @celestemakeup

Hair: April Donnelly IG _thedonhair_

Production assistant: Jerry Deeuw IG @jerry_deew_01

ART Director: @andrea.daydreams

Shoot Location: @kruger_shalati

