Are You Ready For A New Miss South Africa? Here’s What We Know About The Upcoming Finale

A new Miss South Africa will be crowned this Sunday 13th August, 2023 at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria. Leading up to the event, this year’s finalists were narrowed down through a five-part reality series – Crown Chasers – which has been broadcasted weekly since Sunday, July 9, 2023. It’s now almost time to meet her.

The new Miss South Africa will be crowned in a brand new coronet dubbed Mowana, the Tree of Life. According to the organisers, “as the new Miss SA becomes a role model for young people and a South African ambassador she will be carrying the weight of our heritage and of one of the most recognisable symbols of our country a tree that signifies life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

Mowana is the brainchild of Ursula Pule, creative director and co-founder of NUNGU DIAMONDS™, the proud sponsor of the new Miss South Africa crown.

Bonang Matheba is excited to return as host of the Miss South Africa Finale:

The Miss South Africa pageant is one of the biggest television productions in the country, so I am very excited to be hosting the show for a third time this year. It is an institution in this country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

This year’s judging panel comprises reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel, Leandie du Randt, Devi Sankaree Govender, Jo-Ann Strauss joined by award-winning and L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador Thuso Mbedu.

SA’s leading fashion designers Gert-Johan Coetzee, Shelli Winer, Sherif Tailor, William de Beer and Tracy B will dress the top seven for the finale. De Beer of Willet Designs Couture is taking up the opening number, while Shelli of Shelli Handcrafted and Traci B are collaborating on resort and swimwear, and Coetzee will do the evening looks justice.

For the Miss South Africa pageant, I was greatly inspired by the flowy, exotic and contemporary style of Michael Costello. – Shelli Winer

In creating the gowns for the finalists, I’ve drawn inspiration from the captivating diversity of our country. South Africa’s spirit, especially embodied by its incredible women, is a wellspring of inspiration. These gowns are a testament to the power of unity and just as countless individual beads come together to form these dresses, our rainbow nation’s strength shines brightest when we stand together – Gert-Johan Coetzee

The creative for this year’s Miss South Africa was a love letter to Africa showcasing the country, its colours and its couture techniques. We want to bring the whole stage to life with proudly South African designs by proudly South African designers, I am so honoured that we will be able to showcase these incredible and distinctly African pieces on a global scale and global stage. – Werner Wessels (Creative director, Miss South Africa organisation)

Who will be crowned Miss South Africa 2023?

Credits:

@official_misssa

@bonang_m

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle