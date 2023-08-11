Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – September 23rd, 2023

BellaNaija Style Digital Summit is back for its 4th Edition this September!

Building upon the resounding triumph of our previous editions, this year’s summit is poised to wield an even more profound and transformative influence. We take great pride in our proven capacity to unite esteemed experts and visionary thought leaders from the fashion and creative sectors, cultivating connections that offer priceless insights and spark inspiration within Africa’s burgeoning talent pool. As we prepare for this eagerly anticipated event, our enthusiasm to embolden and uplift the forthcoming generation of creative minds across the continent knows no bounds.

The 2023 iteration will overflow with a tapestry of immersive encounters, embracing riveting panel discussions, captivating entertainment, avenues for networking, delectable cocktails, spellbinding moments in fashion and beauty, and intimate fireside conversations showcasing the voices of influential African trailblazers.

The Panels

The Business of Fashion in Nigeria

The Creator Roundtable

Fireside Sessions

How I Made My First Million As A Fashion Influencer

Pitching Your Fashion Brand to the Press

Embracing My Unique Identity in the Digital Era

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Time: 11 am and 5 pm WAT

For more information/participation email [email protected]