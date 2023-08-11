Style
Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – September 23rd, 2023
BellaNaija Style Digital Summit is back for its 4th Edition this September!
Building upon the resounding triumph of our previous editions, this year’s summit is poised to wield an even more profound and transformative influence. We take great pride in our proven capacity to unite esteemed experts and visionary thought leaders from the fashion and creative sectors, cultivating connections that offer priceless insights and spark inspiration within Africa’s burgeoning talent pool. As we prepare for this eagerly anticipated event, our enthusiasm to embolden and uplift the forthcoming generation of creative minds across the continent knows no bounds.
The 2023 iteration will overflow with a tapestry of immersive encounters, embracing riveting panel discussions, captivating entertainment, avenues for networking, delectable cocktails, spellbinding moments in fashion and beauty, and intimate fireside conversations showcasing the voices of influential African trailblazers.
The Panels
The Business of Fashion in Nigeria
The Creator Roundtable
Fireside Sessions
How I Made My First Million As A Fashion Influencer
Pitching Your Fashion Brand to the Press
Embracing My Unique Identity in the Digital Era
Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
Time: 11 am and 5 pm WAT
Sign up for the summit HERE
For more information/participation email [email protected]