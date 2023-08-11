Connect with us

Events Promotions

#Together with Hollantex Campaign Engages Africa: Showcasing Unique Talents and Passion for Fashion

Events Style

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – September 23rd, 2023

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Enjoy the exclusive moments from the Breakfast Dialogue hosted by The Nigeria Customer Service Index

Events News Promotions

Stella Ndekile‘s New Book 'Success Uncharted' is Here to Help Entrepreneurs on their Journey

Events Promotions

GE Vernova Joins Forces with Jan to Empower Girls in Nigeria through Its Girls in STEM Event

Events News Promotions

Bridging Nature and Education: SustyVibes and German Embassy Partner to Launch Bioverse NG Project for Nigerian Youths

Events Promotions

Flourish Africa Empowers over 500 Female Entrepreneurs with Business and Life Skills Training Program

Events News Promotions

Johnnie Walker in partnership with Air-ink launches the Keep Walking Lagos Bottle | See more

Events Promotions

The Singleton Tribe Abuja Celebrate Nigeria's Creatives in an exciting evening | Here's the recap

Events

#Together with Hollantex Campaign Engages Africa: Showcasing Unique Talents and Passion for Fashion

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hollantex has organized a vibrant online activity, and many people are eagerly waiting to see the outcome. This campaign has brought together lots of talented people from various parts of Africa, showcasing their creativity and passion for fashion.

The stakes are high – winners of the campaign will receive impressive cash prizes of $5000, $1000, and $500. But it’s not just the contestants who are excited; many influencers from across the continent have also joined in on the fun, contributing to the colorful and lively atmosphere surrounding the event.

People were asked to share videos or pictures with their friends, family, lover, or community – and be rewarded for their creativity and imagination. Throughout the campaign’s duration, participants have been showcasing their unique creativity and vision, incorporating a variety of colors, patterns, and materials to create something truly remarkable.

The rules are simple: the most creative and beautiful entry in the activity will win the grand prize, and many other gifts are also available. With so much at stake, it’s no surprise that the competition is fierce, with people from all around Africa participating in this enjoyable and engaging event.

Whether it’s a family portrait, a romantic snapshot, or a group shot that captures the essence of community, the possibilities are endless. Hollantex understands that creativity comes in many forms, and its online activity provides a platform for people to showcase their talents and skills. With so much buzz surrounding this activity, it’s clear that Hollantex has succeeded in its goal of engaging people and bringing communities together.

The highly anticipated Hollantex online campaign has come to a close, and now everyone is eagerly waiting to hear the results. With so many talented participants showcasing their creativity and passion for Ankara fashion, the competition was intense, and the Hollantex judges had their work cut out for them

The grand prize is an impressive $5000 USD, making the stakes for the competition significantly high. Talented designers, families, and fashion enthusiasts from all corners of Africa participated in the event, creating a diverse array of entries that were sure to impress.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Help Health Emergency Initiative Raise Funds to Fight Malaria and Sepsis via Donate NG

#BNCampusSeries: Follow The Stories of Nigerian Students in BellaNaija’s New Series

Bumps, Babies & Motherhood: We’re Following the Journey of 3 Mothers in Their Twenties

BN Book Review: The One Called Chosen by Isio D. Wanogho | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php