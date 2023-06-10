Connect with us

Diamond Platnumz and Hollantex Bring Colorful Fabrics to Life in Teaser

Hadiza of Woven Blend shares Awesome Chivita Pineapple Mule Cocktail recipe

YAPPI - Here's How to Become a Master in Animation for Free & Get Global Work Opportunities

Stanbic IBTC commemorates Children's Day with Blue Kids Day Event

Get Ready for an Exciting Radio Takeover as Tacha Hosts the Big Friday Show on Cool FM 96.9

Redefining Hair Excellence: BKuniquehair and Rita Dominic's Collaborative Collection

Harness Your Inner Travel Guru at the 2023 Travel Consultant Training Program starting in July 2023

9mobile hosted the Maiden Edition of Their Essay Competition in 2022 | Here Are the Emerged Winners

D'USSE cognac Hosts Global Ambassador to an Exquisite Cocktail experience in Lagos.

Stay Connected in the Fast-Paced Digital World with itel P40's Long-Lasting Battery

Hollantex, one of the renowned Panafrican textile companies, has just released a captivating teaser video on their official accounts that highlights the importance of tailors in the wax industry. The teaser features none other than Diamond Platnumz, the Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and fashion icon, who is seen sewing beautiful and colorful Hollantex fabrics.

As Diamond Platnumz sews the fabrics with precision, he hears the sound of a little girl giggling, intriguing him. The teaser ends with the message, ‘Coming soon on June 12th.’

Hollantex is known for its high-quality wax fabrics that are popular among fashion enthusiasts and designers. The company has been at the forefront of the wax industry for several decades and has established itself as a leader in the African textile market.

The new Hollantex teaser featuring Diamond Platnumz sewing beautiful and colorful fabrics is a testament to the company’s commitment to highlighting the importance of tailors in the wax industry. It is a beautiful and heartwarming video that showcases the beauty of African textiles and the people who make them.

