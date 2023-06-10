Kamo Mafokwane Makes Monochromatic Red Carpet Style Look SO Easy

Kamo Mafokwane, a prominent South African fashion & beauty personality, has gained recognition as a style star. The 76th Cannes Film Festival was no exception, as there were high expectations for her to showcase stunning and glamorous looks throughout the week. True to form, she exceeded all expectations. With the expert guidance of celebrity stylist Lia Ningiza Nathani , Mafokwane ventured into various silhouettes and embraced a predominantly monochromatic color palette. Her fashion choices were a delightful display of modern chic and artful restraint.

Below, more of Mafokwane’s Cannes looks:

Mafokwane kicked off the festival on an elevated note, for the screening of ACIDE by Just Philippot, she mirrored the glamorous feel of the festivities in a cream coloured column dress by Rachel Gilbert featuring a feathered bodice. We love how the plumes are carefully turned upwards to create a voluminous and eye-catching silhouette with a dramatic, wispy effect.

Styled by: @lianingiza

Dress by: @rachelgilbertau

Heels by: @giuseppezanotti

Jewellery by: @nanisjewels at @elegance_jewellers

Photography by: @davide._.corona_

At a screening of South African film, ‘Sarafina‘ presented by Anant Singh, she slipped into another piece by the Australian brand, a delicately embellished mini dress in white, complete with dramatic boxy cutouts. Her willingness to take calculated risks—whether it be bold shapes or strong, modern details—was incredibly refreshing to witness against the sea of typically frothy gowns. She completed her look with a slicked back hairdo and a timepiece from IWC Watches.

Kamo Mafokwane effortlessly turned heads on the red carpet in yet another show-stopping creation. This time, by Spanish designer Isabel Sanchis – she embraced a bold and directional look with a black peplum gown. The gown boasted a backless silhouette with side cutouts, and structural floral hip embellishments . Completing the ensemble, her hair was in a marcelled slick do and neutral makeup. She opted for Giuseppe Zanotti heels and an IWC timepiece to finish off the look.

@kamo.mafokwane in @isabelsanchiscostura and @giuseppezanotti