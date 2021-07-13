Uzo Aduba, Cynthia Erivo & O. T. Fagbenle Nominated for 2021 Emmys

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Jeffrey Jur, ASC, Director of Photography

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Euphoria • Trouble Don’t Last Always • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Marcell Rév, Director of Photography

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tat Radcliffe, BSC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

Perry Mason • Chapter Two • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

David Franco, Director of Photography

The Umbrella Academy • Right Back Where We Started • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Neville Kidd, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography

Mare Of Easttown • Illusions • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Small Axe • Mangrove • Prime Video • BBC Studios Americas, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Shabier Kirchner, Director of Photography

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

James Laxton, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

City So Real • Blood Sport • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production

Jackson James, Cinematography by

Steve James, Cinematography by

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Kirsten Johnson, Director of Photography

Rebuilding Paradise • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents An Imagine Documentaries Production

Lincoln Else, Director of Photography

Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Hayes Baxley, Director of Photography Andy Mitchell, Director of Photography Brian Armstrong, Director of Photography

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

John Behrens, Cinematography by Jonathan Pope, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography David D’Angelo, Camera

Alan Weeks, Camera

Ryan Shaw, Camera

Petr Cikhart, Camera Vincent Monteleone, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

David Reichert, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Carson Doyle, Director of Photography Scott Messier, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Josh Thomas, Director of Photography Tom Trainor, Camera

Nate Chambers, Camera Randy Lee, Camera

Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography Ben Mullin, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography David Lovejoy, Director of Photography Brian Bitterfeld, Camera

Tom Day, Camera

Jeffrey Alexander, Camera

Josh Fisch, Camera

Queer Eye • Groomer Has It • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Garrett Rose, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera

Jason Cooley, Camera

Pauline Edwards, Camera

Ade Oyebade, Camera

Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Jon “Sarge” Schneider, Camera Brett Smith, Camera

Justin Umphenour, Camera

Outstanding Commercial

Airpods Pro — Jump – Apple AirPods

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Imperial Woodpecker, Production Company

Alexa’s Body – Amazon Alexa

Lucky Generals, Ad Agency Hungry Man, Production Company

Better | Mamba Forever – Nike

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency PRETTYBIRD, Production Company

It Already Does That – Apple Watch Series 6

Apple, Ad Agency

MJZ, Production Company

You Can’t Stop Us – Nike

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency Pulse, Production Company

You Love Me – Beats by Dre

Translation, LLC, Ad Agency PRETTYBIRD, Production Company

Outstanding Period Costumes

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Ellen Mirojnick, Costume Designer John W. Glaser III, Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor Kenny Crouch, Costume Supervisor

The Crown • Terra Nullius • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor

Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Jeriana San Juan, Costume Designer

Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer Cailey Breneman, Assistant Costume Designer Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer

Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer

Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Rebecca Guzzi, Costume Designer

Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer Betsy Glick, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Debra Hanson, Costume Designer

Jane Flanders, Costume Supervisor

Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Dayna Pink, Costume Designer

Zachary Sheets, Costume Supervisor

Terry Anderson, Assistant Costume Designer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer

The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Christopher Hargadon, Costume Designer Heather Crepp, Assistant Costume Designer William Ng, Assistant Costume Designer Jane Fieber, Costume Supervisor

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Juliann M. Smith DeVito, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

Angelina Vitto, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer

Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

I May Destroy You • Social Media Is A Great Way To Connect • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Lynsey Moore, Costume Designer

Rosie Lack, Assistant Costume Designer

Debbie Roberts, Costume Supervisor

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer

Francisco Stoll, Costume Supervisor

Taylor Smith, Costume Supervisor

Laura Downing, Costume Supervisor Jennifer Hryniw, Assistant Costume Designer

The Politician • New York State Of Mind • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer

Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer James Hammer, Assistant Costume Designer Laura Steinmann, Costume Supervisor

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Burrows, Directed by

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Susanna Fogel, Directed by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Widdoes, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Zach Braff, Directed by

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Declan Lowney, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Liz Garbus, Directed by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Directed by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Steven Canals, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Thomas Kail, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by Michaela Coel, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Craig Zobel, Directed by

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Directed by

The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Barry Jenkins, Directed by

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matt Shakman, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Christopher Werner, Directed by

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1085a • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Real Time With Bill Maher • Episode 1835 • HBO • HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television

Paul G. Casey, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Directed by

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Spike Lee, Directed by

8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions

Julia Reichert, Directed by Steven Bognar, Directed by Dave Chappelle, Directed by

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

Ben Winston, Directed by

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote • HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon

Thomas Schlamme, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Kirby Dick, Directed by

Amy Ziering, Directed by

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Frank Marshall, Directed by

Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films

Amanda McBaine, Directed by Jesse Moss, Directed by

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Kirsten Johnson, Directed by

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Jeff Orlowski, Directed by

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production

Dan Lindsay, Directed by TJ Martin, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Directed by

Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Mark Perez, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky • VH1 • World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • Pan African Portland • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Ari Boles, Directed by

The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Alan Carter, Directed by

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Avalanche • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Paulo Pandolpho, Editor

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Yan Miles, ACE, Editor

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dylan Firshen, Editor

J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Adam Gerstel, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Heather Persons, Editor

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Hacks • Tunnel Of Love • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Ali Greer, Editor

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, Editor

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie • CBS • Double Double Bonus Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, CBS TV Studios

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Joe Bella, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Mare Of Easttown • Fathers • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor

Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor

The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges • Netflix • Netflix

Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor

WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode… • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Zene Baker, ACE, Editor

Michael A. Webber, Editor

Tim Roche, Additional Editor

Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor

Stephanie Filo, Editor

Jessica Hernández, Editor

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Editor

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Jonah Moran, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor

Anthony Miale, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan Spears, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan McIlraith, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Mikaela Shwer, Editor

Parker Laramie, Editor

Sara Newens, Editor

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Derek Boonstra, Editor

Robert A. Martinez, Editor

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Greg Finton, ACE, Editor

Lindsay Utz, ACE, Editor

Azin Samari, Additional Editor

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Martin Elsbury, Editor

Charles Dyer, Additional Editor

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right

Geoff O’Brien, Editor Pierre Takal, Editor

Q: Into The Storm • The Storm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Hyrax Films and Hyperobject Industries

Tom Patterson, Lead Editor David Tillman, Editor Cullen Hoback, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

Evan Wise, Editor

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Davis Coombe, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Beetner, Editor Michael Bolanowski, Editor Kellen Cruden, Editor Christina Fontana, Editor Jay Gammill, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Jason Groothuis, Editor Darrick Lazo, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor Joshua Lowry, Editor

Gary Pennington, Editor Jason Pedroza, Editor

Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Kris Byrnes, Lead Editor

Susan Maridueña Barrett, Editor Nathan Ochiltree, Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

Carlos J. Gamarra, Editor

Brian Ray, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • VH1 • World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor

Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Mike Abitz, Editor

Ericka Concha, Editor

Tim Daniel, Editor

George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Matt Reynolds, Editor Daniel Ruiz, Editor Dan Williams, Editor

The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor

Robert Michael Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor

Hudson H. Smith III, Supervising Editor Matt Antell, Editor

John Baldino, Editor

Sommer Basinger, Editor

Matthew Blair, Editor

Melissa Silva Borden, Editor William Fabian Castro, Editor Nick Don Vito, Editor

Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor Glen Ebesu, Editor

Noel A. Guerra, Editor

John Homesley, Editor

Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor Charles A. Kramer, Editor

Terry Maloney, Editor

James J. Munoz, Editor

Andy Perez, Editor

Robby Thompson, Editor

Eric Wise, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck • Steamy Vibes • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment

Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Michael Sparks, Lead Editor

Josh Franco, Editor

Allison Anastasio, Editor Drew Whitaker, Editor Kimberly Fennik, Editor Lane Gillis, Editor

Tom McCudden, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor

Art O’Leary, Editor

Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Additional Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Additional Editor Nico Natale, Additional Editor

Alberto Perez, Additional Editor

Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Tony Diaz, Editor

Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, Additional Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor Michael Swingler, Additional Editor

Naked And Afraid • Sand Trapped • Discovery Channel • Renegade 83, LLC for Discovery Channel

Eric Goldfarb, Editor Morgen Stary, Editor Todd Beabout, Editor PJ Wolff, Editor

Igor Borovac, Editor Felise Epstein, Editor Michael Russell, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • The Bag Ball • VH1 • World of Wonder

Kellen Cruden, Editor Yali Sharon, Editor Shayna Casey, Editor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature

Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Barber

Ka’Maura Eley, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Enoch Williams IV, Key Hairstylist

Robert C. Mathews III, Barber

Marcia Hamilton, Additional Hairstylist

The Handmaid’s Tale • Vows • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist Franchi Pir, Key Hairstylist

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Shunika Terry, Department Head Hairstylist

Lawrence Davis, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Lydia Benaim, Key Hairstylist

Ivana Primorac, Personal Hairstylist

The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Liliana Maggio, Department Head Hairstylist Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Additional Hairstylist

Josh First, Additional Hairstylist

Matthew Wilson, Personal Hairstylist

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Tene Wilder, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist Rob Harmon, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist

Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Claire Matthews, Hairstylist

Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist

Tania Couper, Hairstylist

Lou Bannell, Hairstylist

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist

Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Sam Smart, Key Hairstylist

Suzanne David, Key Hairstylist

Debbie Ormrod, Key Hairstylist

Stacey Louise Holman, Key Hairstylist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Hairstylist

Ratched • The Dance • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist

Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Dawn Victoria Dudley, Hairstylist

Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist

George Guzman, Additional Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Karen Bartek, Department Head Hairstylist Cindy Welles, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Nikki Wright, Hairstylist

Anna Quinn, Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Key Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Additional Hairstylist Amber Maher, Additional Hairstylist Roma Goddard, Additional Hairstylist Regina Rodriguez, Additional Hairstylist Megan Massey, Additional Hairstylist Arrick Andersen, Additional Hairstylist

Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist

Kathleen Leonard, Hairstylist

Suzette Boozer, Hairstylist Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist Tamara Tripp, Hairstylist Johnny Lomeli, Hairstylist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder

Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist Ryan Randall, Hairstylist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Hairstylist

Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist

Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist

Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Interactive Program

Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer Jared Geller, Executive Producer

Inside COVID19 • Oculus • WisdomVR Project

WisdomVR Project

Gary Yost, Producer/Co-Director Adam Loften, Editor/Co-Director

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios

Felix & Paul Studios TIME Studios

Welcome To The Blumhouse Live • welcometotheblumhouse.com • Little Cinema Digital

Little Cinema Digital Amazon Prime Video Blumhouse

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • The Finals • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Joe Holdman, Lighting Director Alexander Taylor, Lighting Director Nathan Files, Lighting Director Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

The Masked Singer • The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up! • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment

Simon Miles, Lighting Designer Cory Fournier, Lighting Director Maurice Dupleasis, Lighting Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adele • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director Trevor Brown, Lighting Director

Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director

Andrew Munie, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Tiffany Spicer Keys, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer Brian Spett, Lighting Director

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Russell Fine, Lighting Director Lynn Costa, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Jeff Nellis, Lighting Director

Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director Alen Sisul, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Between The World And Me • HBO • HBO in association with One Story Up, BCP Literary and SoundSpeedz

Hazel Baird, Creative Director Diego Coutinho, Art Director Rafael Morinaga, Animator

The Good Lord Bird • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions

Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director

Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer

Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator

Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Art Director/Animator/Compositor/Lead 3D Artist Ken Taylor, Illustrator

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Saskia Marka, Creative Director/Designer/Editor David Whyte, Designer/Animator

Raised By Wolves • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LIT Entertainment, Shadycat Productions and Scott Free Productions

Steve Small, Director

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

John LePore, Creative Director

Doug Appleton, Creative Director

Nick Woythaler, Lead Designer/Animator Alex Rupert, Designer/Animator

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Debi Young, Department Head Makeup Artist

Sandra Linn, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Ngozi Olandu Young, Key Makeup Artist Rachel Geary, Key Makeup Artist

The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Oslyn Holder, Makeup Artist

Amy Duskin, Makeup Artist

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist

Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Makeup Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix

Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Shauna Llewellyn, Department Head Makeup Artist

Faye Crasto, Key Makeup Artist

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist Vasilios Tanis, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Jonah Levy, Makeup Artist

Regina Little, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars • Top 11 • ABC • BBC Studios

Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist

Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist

Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist

Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Additional Makeup Artist Rosetta Garcia, Additional Makeup Artist Lois Harriman, Additional Makeup Artist

Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Glen Alen Gutierrez, Makeup Artist Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist Valente Frazier, Makeup Artist Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Apple TV+ • Done+Dusted in association with Apple

Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist James Mackinnon, Key Makeup Artist

Kristofer Buckle, Personal Makeup Artist

Deborah Huss-Humphries, Additional Makeup Artist Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder

David “Raven” Petruschin, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist

Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Milone, Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Kim Weber, Makeup Artist Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

J. Anthony Kosar, Special Makeup Effects Artist Anna Cali, Special Makeup Effects Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist

Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Pose • On The Run • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Thomas Denier Jr., Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You, Part 1 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Mike Smithson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Michael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer

Ken Culver, Prosthetic Designer

Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

This Is Us • There • NBC • 20th Television

Stephen Bettles, Prosthetic Designer Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Kris Bowers, Composer

The Crown • The Balmoral Test • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Martin Phipps, Composer

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Adam Taylor, Composer

Lovecraft Country • Rewind 1921 • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Laura Karpman, Composer

Raphael Saadiq, Composer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

This Is Us • Birth Mother • NBC • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Jeff Russo, Composer

Oslo • HBO • HBO Films in association with SRO productions, Marc Platt Productions, Bold Films, and Dreamworks Pictures

Jeff Russo, Composer Zoë Keating, Composer

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 2: South Carolina • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Nicholas Britell, Composer

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christophe Beck, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 4 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Michael Abels, Composer

American Masters • Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir • PBS • A Production of KPJR Films, LLC in association with American Masters Pictures

Kathryn Bostic, Composer

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Steven Price, Composer

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Mark Crawford, Composer

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel

Branford Marsalis, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Aron Forbes, Music Director

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Music Director

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special • Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Karl Mansfield, Music Director

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment

Harvey Mason Jr., Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside • Song Title: Comedy • Netflix • Netflix Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics

The Boys • The Big Ride / Song Title: Never Truly Vanish • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics Michael Saltzman, Lyrics

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment / Song Title: I Can’t Remember Love • Netflix • Netflix Anna Hauss, Music Robert Weinröder, Music William Horberg, Lyrics

Soundtrack Of Our Lives • Song Title: The End Titles • YouTube • Richard Kraft Productions Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics

WandaVision • Breaking The Fourth Wall / Song Title: Agatha All Along • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday / Song Title: Crimson Love • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment Harvey Mason Jr., Music Andrew Hey, Music Austin Winsberg, Lyrics Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Michael Abels, Composer

Bridgerton • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Kris Bowers, Composer

Michael Dean Parsons, Composer

The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Blake Neely, Composer

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Marcus Mumford, Composer Tom Howe, Composer

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Composer Robert Lopez, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Alexandra Patsavas, Music Supervisor

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Sarah Bridge, Music Supervisor

Halston • The Party’s Over • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Music Supervisor Alexis Martin Woodall, Music Supervisor Ryan Murphy, Music Supervisor

I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Ciara Elwis, Music Supervisor Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor

Lovecraft Country • Strange Case • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix

Randall Poster, Music Supervisor

WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Dave Jordan, Music Supervisor Shannon Murphy, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Bonding • Netflix • Netflix

Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

John Travolta as Ron Wilcox

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King

Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors • Facebook Watch • Kids at Play

Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth

Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting production in association with Central Productions, LLC

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Archer • The Double Date • FX Networks • FX Productions

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) • ABC • Cinema Gypsy Productions, Inc. & Khalabo Ink Society in association with ABC Signature

Stacey Abrams as Stacey Abrams

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television

Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman

Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham

Family Guy • Stewie’s First Word • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire

Outstanding Narrator

Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War • CNN • CNN Original Series, Glass Entertainment Group

Sterling K. Brown, Narrator

Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft

Anthony Hopkins, Narrator

A Perfect Planet • Volcano • discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC and Discovery Co-Produced with Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV9 and France Televisions

David Attenborough, Narrator

Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Sigourney Weaver, Narrator

The Year Earth Changed • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Apple

David Attenborough, Narrator

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host Jonathan Van Ness, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host Barbara Corcoran, Host Lori Greiner, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host Kevin O’Leary, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Padma Lakshmi, Host Tom Colicchio, Co-Host Gail Simmons, Co-Host

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 Productions

Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer

Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Seth Meyers, Host

Mike Shoemaker, Produced by

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.

Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer/Performer John Retsios, Producer

Jeff Romley, Producer

Victoria Varela, Producer

Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting in association with Central Productions, LLC

Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer John Landgraf, Executive Producer Peter Principato, Executive Producer David Lincoln, Producer

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons

Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Chris Licht, Executive Producer

RJ Fried, Executive Producer

Tim Luecke, Executive Producer

Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed • TBS • A Full Frontal Digital production in association with TBS

Samantha Bee, Host

Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer

Caroline Dunphy, Producer

Anthony Zaccone, Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer

Inside Pixar • Disney+ • Pixar Animation Studios

Jennifer Zaccaro, Producer

Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks • More Media

Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer Tanase Popa, Executive Producer Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer Sally Daws, Executive Producer

Iaian Smallwood, Executive Producer

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Executive Producer Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer Brendan Daw, Co-Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man • YouTube • An Emmanuel Acho Production

Emmanuel Acho, Executive Producer Morolake Akinosun, Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

American Masters • PBS • American Masters Pictures

City So Real • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production

Pretend It’s A City • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary Series

Secrets Of The Whales • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs David Blackman, Executive Producer Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer Jody Gerson, Executive Producer Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by Mark Monroe, Produced by Frank Marshall, Produced by Aly Parker, Supervising Producer

Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer Nicole Stott, Executive Producer Shannon Dill, Co-Executive Producer Amanda McBaine, Producer Jesse Moss, Producer

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right Ken Druckerman, Executive Producer Stephanie Preiss, Executive Producer Mary Robertson, Executive Producer Banks Tarver, Executive Producer Liz Day, Co-Executive Producer Samantha Stark, Producer Liz Hodes, Producer

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix Larissa Rhodes, Produced by

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Erwin Bach, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Tali Pelman, Executive Producer Simon Chinn, Produced by Jonathan Chinn, Produced by Diane Becker, Producer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production and Worldwide Pants for Netflix

Tom Keaney, Executive Producer

Mary Barclay, Executive Producer

Chris Cechin-De La Rosa, Executive Producer Alexandra Lowry, Executive Producer

Helen Cho, Producer

Michael Steed, Producer

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special • CBS • Harpo Productions

Tara Montgomery, Executive Producer Terry Wood, Executive Producer

Brian Piotrowicz, Co-Executive Producer Brad Pavone, Co-Executive Producer Lindsay Flader, Producer

Oprah Winfrey, Host

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host Adam Hawkins, Executive Producer Eve Kay, Executive Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer

Jon Adler, Supervising Producer

Molly Harrington, Supervising Producer

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production

W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer

Raza Naqvi, Producer

Jane Jo, Producer

Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer

Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents and Vice Media

Beverly Chase, Executive Producer Subrata De, Executive Producer

Craig Thomson, Co-Executive Producer Robert Booth, Supervising Producer Paula Salhanny, Supervising Producer Greg Wright, Supervising Producer Amanda Pisetzner, Supervising Producer

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Katy Chevigny, Producer Marilyn Ness, Producer Kirsten Johnson, Produced by

76 Days • Pluto • 76 Days LLC, MTV Documentary Films

Hao Wu, Produced by Jean Tsien, Produced by

Welcome To Chechnya • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Public Square Films production, a David France & Joy A. Tomchin film in association with Ninety Thousand Words, Maylo Films and BBC Storyville

Alice Henty, Produced by

David France, Produced by

Joy A. Tomchin, Produced by Askold Kurov, Produced by Igor Myakotin, Produced by

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer Adam Monahan, Producer

Sam Farrell, Senior Producer Sarah K. Elliott, Senior Producer

Property Brothers: Forever Home • HGTV • Scott Brothers Entertainment

Drew Scott, Executive Producer

Jonathan Silver Scott, Executive Producer Bree Tiffin, Executive Producer

Josie Crimi, Executive Producer

Katherine Buck, Executive Producer

Kim Bondi, Executive Producer

Sarrah Sayami, Series Producer

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

David Collins, Executive Producer Michael Williams, Executive Producer Rob Eric, Executive Producer

Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer Rachelle Mendez, Executive Producer Mark Bracero, Executive Producer Adam Sher, Executive Producer

David George, Executive Producer David Eilenberg, Executive Producer Bernard Parham Jr., Producer

Running Wild With Bear Grylls • National Geographic • Electus, LLC for National Geographic

Bear Grylls, Executive Producer Delbert Shoopman, Executive Producer Ben Silverman, Executive Producer Howard T. Owens, Executive Producer Rob Buchta, Executive Producer

Drew Buckley, Executive Producer Chris Grant, Executive Producer

Liz Schulze, Executive Producer

Bengt Anderson, Executive Producer Ben Simms, Co-Executive Producer Mark Stelljes, Co-Executive Producer Isabel San Vargas, Produced by

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer Clay Newbill, Executive Producer

Yun Lingner, Executive Producer

Max Swedlow, Executive Producer Phil Gurin, Executive Producer

Mark Cuban, Executive Producer

Lori Greiner, Executive Producer Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer Daymond John, Executive Producer Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer Brandon Wallace, Executive Producer Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer Laura Roush, Senior Producer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming • Disney+ • SpringHill Entertainment, Spoke Studios and ITV America

LeBron James, Executive Producer Maverick Carter, Executive Producer Jamal Henderson, Executive Producer Philip Byron, Executive Producer

Joe Weinstock, Executive Producer Will Nothacker, Executive Producer Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer Rebecca Bruno, Executive Producer Connor Schell, Executive Producer

Bill Simmons, Executive Producer

Libby Geist, Executive Producer

Erin Leyden, Executive Producer

Gentry Kirby, Executive Producer Dahlia Damaghi, Co-Executive Producer

Below Deck • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment

Courtland Cox, Executive Producer

Lauren Simms, Executive Producer

Mark Cronin, Executive Producer

Cristina Lopez, Co-Executive Producer

Tania Hamidi, Co-Executive Producer

Rebecca Taylor Henning, Co-Executive Producer Jessica O’Byrne, Supervising Producer

Ryan Veerkamp, Supervising Producer Jackie Robbins, Supervising Producer Steve Hernandez, Supervising Producer Frank Crane, Senior Producer

Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • Netflix

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer J.C. Begley, Executive Producer Smriti Mundhra, Executive Producer Hoo In Kim, Supervising Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer Randy Barbato, Executive Producer Tom Campbell, Executive Producer RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer San Heng, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer

Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions

Adam DiVello, Executive Producer Kristofer Linquist, Executive Producer Kimberly Goodman, Executive Producer Skyler Wakil, Co-Executive Producer Sundee Manusakis, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Steve Slanec, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor

Frank Rinella, Foley Editor

Devon Kelley, Foley Editor

Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Dan Pinder, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor

J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1) • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Designer

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor Darrin Mann, Foley Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

Moira Marquis, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

John Benson, Sound Supervisor

Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor

John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor

Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor

Lodge Worster, Music Editor

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor

AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Shane Bruce, Foley Artist Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor Craig Henighan, Sound Designer

Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist

Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor David Jobe, Foley Editor

Joe Deveau, Music Editor

Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts • Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Sound Supervisor

James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Amber Funk, Music Editor

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Todd Niesen, Dlalogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish-Kin, Sound Effects Editor Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two) • Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Editor

Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Ben Parker, Foley Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor

Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor

James David Redding III, Sound Editor Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor

Tom Kramer, Music Editor

Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor

Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor Jay Jennings, Sound Designer Harry Cohen, Sound Designer Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Chris Gridley, ADR Editor

Steve Orlando, Sound Designer

Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor Jordan Myers, Sound Editor

Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor Greg Peterson, Foley Editor

Fernand Bos, Music Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 2 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Dane A. Davis, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Stephanie Flack, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jon Michaels, Dialogue Editor Ezra Dweck, Sound Effects Editor Ellen Segal, Music Editor

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Richard E. Yawn, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Rob Getty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Steven Avila, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Shawn Kennelly, Foley Editor

Michael Brake, Music Editor

Melissa Kennelly, Foley Artist

Vince Nicastro, Foley Artist

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Tim Owens, Sound Supervisor Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor Tom Mercer, Foley Editor Gareth Cousins, Music Editor Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Richard Gould, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel

John Moros, Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer

The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Genius: Aretha • Respect • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production

Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jay Meagher, Production Mixer

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Bullock, Production Mixer

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer Roland Winke, Production Mixer Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer

Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Giles, Production Mixer

Doc Kane, ADR Mixer

Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

B Positive • High Risk Factor • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer Mike Filosa, CAS, Production Mixer Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer

Hacks • Falling • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

The Kominsky Method • Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Wittle, Production Mixer

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You • Apple TV+ • Thrill Hill Productions in association with Apple

Kevin O’Connell, Re-Recording Mixer Kyle Arzt, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer Pete Keppler, Music Mixer

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer Roberto Fernandez, Re-Recording Mixer Tim Latham, Re-Recording Mixer

Justin Rathbun, Production Mixer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Siara Spreen, Re-Recording Mixer

Eleanor Osborne, Re-Recording Mixer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer

Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer

Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jeff King, Re-Recording Mixer

John Rampey, Production Mixer

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer

Aron Forbes, Music Mixer Jae Kim, Production Mixer

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Tony Crowe, Re-Recording Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Naples And The Amalfi Coast • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Gibbions, Production Mixer

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production

Lawrence Everson, Re-Recording Mixer Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Stephan Fleet, VFX Supervisor

Shalena Oxley-Butler, VFX Producer

Kat Greene, VFX Coordinator

Rian McNamara, On Set VFX Coordinator

Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator

Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor (ILM)

Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor (Rising Sun Pictures) Anthony Paterson, VFX Supervisor (Rocket Science VFX) Keith Sellers, VFX Supervisor (Soho VFX)

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Eric Leven, Visual Effects Supervisor

Mike May, Visual Effects Producer

John Haley, Additional VFX Supervisor

Daniel Mellitz, Additional VFX Supervisor

Chris Waegner, VFX Supervisor (Sony Pictures Imageworks) Charles Tait, VFX Supervisor (Weta Digital)

Sébastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor (Rodeo)

Chris Morley, VFX Supervisor (Tippett Studio)

Mark LeDoux, Visual Effects Supervisor (Crafty Apes)

Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Kevin Blank, Visual Effects Supervisor

Robin Griffin, Visual Effects Producer

Francois Dumoulin, Rodeo Visual Effects Supervisor Pietro Ponti, ILP Visual Effects Supervisor

Grant Walker, Framestore Visual Effects Supervisor J.D. Schwalm, Special Effects Supervisor

Robert C. Rhodes, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor Kevin McCalister, Visual Effects Production Manager Paige Prokop, Visual Effects Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor

Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor

John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Tara DeMarco, Visual Effects Supervisor

James Alexander, Visual Effects Producer

Sarah Eim, Additional VFX Supervisor

Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor

David Allen, Additional VFX Supervisor

Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor (Digital Domain) Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor (ILM)

Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor (Rodeo) Ryan Freer, VFX Supervisor (MARZ)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ben Turner, Overall VFX Supervisor Reece Ewing, Overall VFX Producer Andrew Scrase, VFX Supervisor Standish Millennas, VFX Producer Oliver Bersey, Compositing Supervisor Jonathan Wood, VFX Supervisor

David Fleet, VFX Supervisor Joe Cork, VFX Supervisor Garrett Honn, VFX Supervisor

The Nevers • Ignition • HBO • HBO in association with Mutant Enemy

Johnny Han, VFX Supervisor

Jack Geist, VFX Producer

Justin Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor

Dominique Vidal, Visual Effects Supervisor

Emanuel Fuchs, Opium Warehouse Sequence Supervisor Gaia Bussolati, Environment Supervisor

Alexandre Prod’homme, VFX Artist

Takashi Takeoka, VFX Artist

Mike Dawson, SFX Supervisor

Star Trek: Discovery • Su’kal • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Supervising Producer/Lead VFX Supervisor Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor

Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer

Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist

Alexander Wood, On Set VFX Supervisor

Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor Ghost VFX Kristen Prahl, VFX Producer Ghost VFX

Toni Pykalaniemi, VFX Supervisor DNEG

Leslie Chung, VFX Supervisor Crafty Apes

The Umbrella Academy • 743 • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Everett Burrell, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Phillip Hoffman, Visual Effects Producer

Jesse Kawzenuk, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor Christopher Stack, Visual Effects Coordinator Sophie Vertigan, Special Effects Coordinator

Jeff Campbell, Visual Effects Supervisor

Laurent Spillemaecker, Visual Effects Supervisor R. Christopher White, Visual Effects Supervisor Ryan Freer, Visual Effects Supervisor

Vikings • The Signal • Prime Video • TM Productions and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Producer

Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer

Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Becca Donohoe, Visual Effects Producer

Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter Kieran McKay, Lead Animator Warren Lawtey, FX Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Doom Patrol • HBO Max • Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Hank Amos, Stunt Coordinator Dave Macomber, Stunt Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios

Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Warrior • HBO Max • Cinemax in association with Tropper Ink Productions, Perfect Storm and Bruce Lee Entertainment

Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer Julia Maggio, Stunt Performer John Cihangir, Stunt Performer Marc Canonizado, Stunt Performer

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Truth • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

John Nania, Stunt Performer Aaron Toney, Stunt Performer Justin Eaton, Stunt Performer

Gangs Of London • Episode 2 • AMC+ • Pulse Films in association with SISTER

Mens-Sana Tamakloe, Stunt Performer

Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Stunt Performer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1523 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Allan Wells, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director Brian Reason, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Dave Levisohn, Camera John Gardner, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Hector Ramirez, Camera Dan Webb, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Chuck Reilly, Video Control

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live – Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, And Music From Charlotte Lawrence • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Greg Grouwinkel, Camera Steve Garrett, Camera Bernd Reinhardt, Camera Kris Wilson, Camera

Guy Jones, Senior Video Control

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Russell Swanson, Camera

John Schwartz, Camera

Scott Buckler, Camera

Michael Carmine, Camera Matthew Fleischmann, Camera Jon Graham, Camera

Dexter Kennedy, Camera Maxwell Tubman, Camera Michael Isler, Camera

Grgo Sevo, Camera

Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Steven Cimino, Technical Director John Pinto, Camera

Paul Cangialosi, Camera

Joe DeBonis, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera Franco Coello, Camera

Frank Grisanti, Video Control Roberto Lopez, Video Control

The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Mano Bonilla III, Camera

Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera Robert Burnette, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Guido Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera Scott Hylton, Camera Kathrine Iacofano, Camera Scott Kaye, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Ray Reynolds, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Steve Simmons, Camera Terrance Ho, Senior Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Ellen Kuras, Camera Gregor Tavenner, Camera Peter Agliata, Camera Charles Libin, Camera Declan Quinn, Camera Sam Levy, Camera

David Waterston, Camera Tim Ives, Camera

Kerwin DeVonish, Camera Yousheng Tang, Camera

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions

Rod Wardell, Technical Director Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director David Eastwood, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera David Plakos, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Dylan Sanford, Camera Guy Jones, Video Control Terrance Ho, Video Control

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Pat Capone, Camera

Jack Donnelly, Camera Dave Knox, Camera

Bruce MacCallum, Camera Bill Winters, Camera Maceo Bishop, Camera Abby Levine, Video Control Joe Belack, Video Control

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Technical Director Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director Devin Atwood, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera Mano Bonilla, Camera David Carline, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Freddy Fredericks, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

George Prince, Camera

Dan Webb, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Brad Zerbst, Camera

Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control Terrence Ho, Video Control John Palacio Jr., Video Control

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Rod Wardell, Technical Director Eric Becker, Technical Director Robert Del Russo, Camera Kevin French, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera

Mike Harvath, Camera David Geller, Camera

Don Miller, Camera

Keith Rees, Camera Timmy Mueller, Camera Jeff Gentile, Camera

Jon Mantak, Camera Carmen Long, Camera Frank Lombardo, Camera Steve Webster, Camera Stephen Wharton, Camera Ed Martino, Camera

Rian Weigart, Camera

JD Curl, Camera

Christian Pantuosco, Camera Andrew Lawing, Camera

Joe Ward, Camera

John “JM” Hurley, Video Control Ian Fleisher, Video Control Emelie Scaminaci, Video Control

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Steve Yockey, Written by

Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment

Meredith Scardino, Written by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by

Paul W. Downs, Written by

Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by

Brendan Hunt, Story by

Joe Kelly, Story by

Ted Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by

Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by

Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Peter Morgan, Written by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Yahlin Chang, Written by

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Misha Green, Teleplay by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dave Filoni, Written by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Written by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Ryan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Chuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Donney, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show • Peacock • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Jenny Hagel, Head Writer

Demi Adejuyigbe, Writing Supervised by Ashley Nicole Black, Written by

Michael Harriot, Written by

Shantira Jackson, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Dewayne Perkins, Written by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Lauren Ashley Smith, Head Writer

Robin Thede, Written by

Ashley Nicole Black, Written by Akilah Green, Written by Shenovia Large, Written by Rae Sanni, Written by

Kristin Layne Tucker, Written by Holly Walker, Written by Kindsey Young, Written by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Greg Iwinski, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O’Brien, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer

Seena Vali, Writer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by River Clegg, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Nicole Conlan, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Pratima Mani, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Dan Bulla, Written by

Steven Castillo, Written by

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Michael Che, Head Writer

Anna Drezen, Head Writer

Alison Gates, Written by

Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised By

Sudi Green, Writing Supervised By

Steve Higgins, Written by

Colin Jost, Head Writer

Erik Kenward, Written by

Dan Licata, Written by

Jasmine Pierce, Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written By Lorne Michaels, Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written By

Gary Richardson, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised By

Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written By

Will Stephen, Written by

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Celeste Yim, Written by

Dave Sirus, Weekend Update Written by

Mike Lawrence, Weekend Update Written by

Emma Clark, Written by

Sam Jay, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into The MAGAverse • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Devin Delliquanti, Written by

Zhubin Parang, Written by

8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions

Dave Chappelle, Written by

John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment

Mitchell Marchand, Written by

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production

Ariel Dumas, Written by

Jay Katsir, Written by

Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by River Clegg, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Nicole Conlan, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by Matt Lappin, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

All In: The Fight For Democracy • Prime Video • Story Syndicate, Amazon Studios

Jack Youngelson, Written by

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Kirby Dick, Written by

Amy Ziering, Written by

Mikaela Shwer, Written by Parker Laramie, Written by

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Vickie Curtis, Written by Davis Coombe, Written by Jeff Orlowski, Written by

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel

Maia Harris, Written by

Marco Williams, Written by