Uzo Aduba, Cynthia Erivo & O. T. Fagbenle Nominated for 2021 Emmys
Many celebrities of African descent were nominated in the drama categories to the comedy categories, including Uzo Aduba from “In Treatment”, Cynthia Erivo for her role “Genius: Aretha“, O T Fagbenle for his role in “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Regé-Jean Page for his role in “Bridgerton”, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu their roles in “I May Destroy You”, Sophie Okonedo for her role in “Ratched”, and the list goes on and on.
Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones hosted the Emmy nominations on Tuesday.
Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” scored the most nominations with 24 each, next by Marvel and Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” with 23 and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” with 21.
Daniel Kaluuya scored a nod in the “guest actor in a comedy series” category for his feature in “Saturday Night Live”, and Issa Rae in the “guest actress in a comedy series” category for her feature in “A Black Lady Sketch Show”.
Cedric the Entertainer will host the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 19, 2021.
Check out who else is up for the golden trophy:
Drama Series
“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Bridgerton” (Netflix)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
“Pose” (FX)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
Comedy Series
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“Pen15” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Limited Series
“I May Destroy You” (HBO)
“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
MJ Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Television Movie
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”
“Oslo”
“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Uncle Frank”
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)
O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)
Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)
Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)
Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)
Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)
Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)
Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)
Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)
Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)
Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
Charles Dance (“The Crown”)
Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”)
Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”)
Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
McKenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)
Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)
Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)
Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)
Daniel Levy (“Saturday Night Live”)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams (“Hacks”)
Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”)
Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Saturday Night Live”
Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
Hamilton (Disney Plus)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (CNN)
United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
VICE (Showtime)
Host For a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)
Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)
Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”)
RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)
Animated Program
“Big Mouth” (Netflix)
“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)
“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)
“The Simpsons” (Fox)
“South Park: The Pandemic Special” (Comedy Central)
Short Form Animated Program
“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)
“Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap” (Disney)
“Once Upon a Snowman” (Disney Plus)
“Robot Chicken” (Adult Swim)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Flight Attendant • After Dark • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions,
and Warner Bros. Television
Sara K. White, Production Designer
Christine Foley, Art Director
Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator
The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Larry Spittle, Art Director
Rob Hepburn, Set Decorator
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem
and Zobot Projects
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
The Undoing • HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions
Lester Cohen, Production Designer
Doug Huszti, Art Director
Keri Lederman, Set Decorator
Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali • Paramount Network • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch, Treehouse, 101 Studios, LLC
Cary White, Production Designer
Yvonne Boudreaux, Art Director
Carla Curry, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Bridgerton • After The Rain • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Will Hughes-Jones, Production Designer
Dominic Devine, Art Director
Gina Cromwell, Set Decorator
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Halston • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Mark Ricker, Production Designer
Nithya Shrinivasan, Art Director
Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Doug Chiang, Production Designer
David Lazan, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Perry Mason • Chapter Three • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
John Goldsmith, Production Designer
Chris Farmer, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Uli Hanisch, Production Designer
Kai Karla Koch, Art Director
Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer
Jean-Yves Rabier, Art Director
Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jon Carlos, Production Designer
James Bolenbaugh, Art Director
Ellen Reede Dorros, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • For The Children • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Iain White, Art Director
United States Of Al • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Daren Janes, Art Director
Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Sharon Davis, Art Director
Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String
Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Veronica Spink, Art Director
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5 • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Riley Mellon, Art Director
The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment
James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer
Ryan Suchor, Art Director
Lisa Nelson, Set Decorator
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot • VH1 • World of Wonder
James McGowan, Production Designer
Gianna Costa, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73
Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Greg Grande, Art Director
Daren Janes, Art Director
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Senior Art Director
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Matt Steinbrenner, Art Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime •
SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Riley Mellon, Art Director
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kim Miscia, CSA, Casting by
Beth Bowling, CSA, Casting by
John Papsidera, CSA, Original Casting by
Hacks • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts
Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by
Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
The Kominsky Method • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Nikki Valko, CSA, Casting by
Ken Miller, CSA, Casting by
Tara Treacy, CSA, Casting by
Pen15 • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics Melissa DeLizia, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Bridgerton • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Shondaland Media
Kelly Valentine Hendry, CDG, CSA, Casting by
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Robin D. Cook, CSA, Location Casting
Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Kim Taylor-Coleman, CSA, Casting by
Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Julie Harkin, CDG, Casting by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem
and Zobot Projects
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Ellen Lewis, Casting by
Kate Sprance, Casting by
Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by
Tina Gerussi, Location Casting
Anna-Lena Slater, Location Casting
Tatjana Moutchnik, Location Casting
Stephanie Maile, Location Casting
The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Francine Maisler, CSA, Casting by
Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA, Casting by
Jason B. Stamey, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Danielle Gervais, Casting by
Natalie Pino, Casting by
MaryAnne Nicoletti, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, Casting by Ethan Petersen, Casting by
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mindy Zemrak, Casting by
Jen Rosen, Casting by
Erica Brooks Hochberg, Casting by
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Ron Mare, Casting by
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michelle McNulty, CSA, Casting by Holly Dale, Casting by
Courtney Burns, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Christmas In Rockefeller Center • Routine: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer / Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) • NBC • Brad Lachman Productions
Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Argentine Tango – Toxic / Freestyle – Sparkling Diamonds • ABC • BBC Studios
Artem Chigvintsev, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Paso Doble – Uccen / Tap Dance – Let’s Fall In Love For The Night • ABC • BBC Studios
Derek Hough, Choreographer
The Disney Holiday Singalong • Routine: Jingle Bells • ABC • Done+Dusted
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 • Routine: Garden Scene • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
World Of Dance • Routines: Come Thru / Superbad, Superslick / Bohemian Rhapsody • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Marie Haince Lebel, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square • Routines: Christmas Is The Time / Dance Studio / High School Dance/ Christmas On The Square Finale • Netflix • Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Debbie Allen, Choreographer
Genius: Aretha • Routines: Jump / Satisfaction / See Saw • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Dondraico Johnson, Choreographer
Lucifer • Routines: Another One Bites The Dust / Hell / Bad To The Bone • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production for Netflix
Brooke Lipton, Choreographer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Black Man In A White World / Tightrope • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Luther Brown, Choreographer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: Hello Dolly / Starships / Let’s Get Loud • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Call Me Kat • Plus One • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • A Stomach Ache, A Heart Break And A Grave Mistake • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Country Comfort • Crazy • Netflix • Netflix
George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
Last Man Standing • Time Flies • FOX • 20th Television
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
The Upshaws • Big Plans • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
grown-ish • Know Yourself • Freeform • ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Made For Love • User One • HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Ghost Moon, 3 Dot Productions and Paramount Television Studios Production
Nathaniel Goodman, ASC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Servant • 2:00 • Apple TV+ • Blinding Edge Pictures in association with Apple
Marshall Adams, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Jeffrey Jur, ASC, Director of Photography
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Euphoria • Trouble Don’t Last Always • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Marcell Rév, Director of Photography
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tat Radcliffe, BSC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Perry Mason • Chapter Two • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
David Franco, Director of Photography
The Umbrella Academy • Right Back Where We Started • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Neville Kidd, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
Mare Of Easttown • Illusions • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
Small Axe • Mangrove • Prime Video • BBC Studios Americas, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Shabier Kirchner, Director of Photography
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
James Laxton, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
City So Real • Blood Sport • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production
Jackson James, Cinematography by
Steve James, Cinematography by
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography
Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film
Kirsten Johnson, Director of Photography
Rebuilding Paradise • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents An Imagine Documentaries Production
Lincoln Else, Director of Photography
Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+
Hayes Baxley, Director of Photography Andy Mitchell, Director of Photography Brian Armstrong, Director of Photography
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
John Behrens, Cinematography by Jonathan Pope, Cinematography by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography David D’Angelo, Camera
Alan Weeks, Camera
Ryan Shaw, Camera
Petr Cikhart, Camera Vincent Monteleone, Camera
Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
David Reichert, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Carson Doyle, Director of Photography Scott Messier, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Josh Thomas, Director of Photography Tom Trainor, Camera
Nate Chambers, Camera Randy Lee, Camera
Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography David Lovejoy, Director of Photography Brian Bitterfeld, Camera
Tom Day, Camera
Jeffrey Alexander, Camera
Josh Fisch, Camera
Queer Eye • Groomer Has It • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Garrett Rose, Director of Photography
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera
Jason Cooley, Camera
Pauline Edwards, Camera
Ade Oyebade, Camera
Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Jon “Sarge” Schneider, Camera Brett Smith, Camera
Justin Umphenour, Camera
Outstanding Commercial
Airpods Pro — Jump – Apple AirPods
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Imperial Woodpecker, Production Company
Alexa’s Body – Amazon Alexa
Lucky Generals, Ad Agency Hungry Man, Production Company
Better | Mamba Forever – Nike
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency PRETTYBIRD, Production Company
It Already Does That – Apple Watch Series 6
Apple, Ad Agency
MJZ, Production Company
You Can’t Stop Us – Nike
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency Pulse, Production Company
You Love Me – Beats by Dre
Translation, LLC, Ad Agency PRETTYBIRD, Production Company
Outstanding Period Costumes
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Ellen Mirojnick, Costume Designer John W. Glaser III, Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor Kenny Crouch, Costume Supervisor
The Crown • Terra Nullius • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor
Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Jeriana San Juan, Costume Designer
Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer Cailey Breneman, Assistant Costume Designer Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer
Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer
Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor
Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Rebecca Guzzi, Costume Designer
Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer Betsy Glick, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
Jane Flanders, Costume Supervisor
Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer
Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Dayna Pink, Costume Designer
Zachary Sheets, Costume Supervisor
Terry Anderson, Assistant Costume Designer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer
The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Christopher Hargadon, Costume Designer Heather Crepp, Assistant Costume Designer William Ng, Assistant Costume Designer Jane Fieber, Costume Supervisor
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Juliann M. Smith DeVito, Costume Supervisor
Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer
Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Angelina Vitto, Assistant Costume Designer
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer
Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
I May Destroy You • Social Media Is A Great Way To Connect • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Lynsey Moore, Costume Designer
Rosie Lack, Assistant Costume Designer
Debbie Roberts, Costume Supervisor
Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer
Francisco Stoll, Costume Supervisor
Taylor Smith, Costume Supervisor
Laura Downing, Costume Supervisor Jennifer Hryniw, Assistant Costume Designer
The Politician • New York State Of Mind • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer
Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer James Hammer, Assistant Costume Designer Laura Steinmann, Costume Supervisor
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Burrows, Directed by
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Susanna Fogel, Directed by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Widdoes, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Zach Braff, Directed by
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Liz Garbus, Directed by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Directed by
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Steven Canals, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Thomas Kail, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by Michaela Coel, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Craig Zobel, Directed by
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Directed by
The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Barry Jenkins, Directed by
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matt Shakman, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Christopher Werner, Directed by
Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1085a • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Real Time With Bill Maher • Episode 1835 • HBO • HBO in association with Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television
Paul G. Casey, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Directed by
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Spike Lee, Directed by
8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions
Julia Reichert, Directed by Steven Bognar, Directed by Dave Chappelle, Directed by
Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
Ben Winston, Directed by
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote • HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon
Thomas Schlamme, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Kirby Dick, Directed by
Amy Ziering, Directed by
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Frank Marshall, Directed by
Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films
Amanda McBaine, Directed by Jesse Moss, Directed by
Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film
Kirsten Johnson, Directed by
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Jeff Orlowski, Directed by
Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production
Dan Lindsay, Directed by TJ Martin, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Directed by
Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Mark Perez, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky • VH1 • World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • Pan African Portland • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Ari Boles, Directed by
The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Alan Carter, Directed by
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Crown • Avalanche • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Paulo Pandolpho, Editor
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Yan Miles, ACE, Editor
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dylan Firshen, Editor
J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Adam Gerstel, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Heather Persons, Editor
Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Hacks • Tunnel Of Love • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Ali Greer, Editor
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, Editor
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie • CBS • Double Double Bonus Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, CBS TV Studios
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Joe Bella, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Mare Of Easttown • Fathers • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor
Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges • Netflix • Netflix
Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor
WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode… • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Zene Baker, ACE, Editor
Michael A. Webber, Editor
Tim Roche, Additional Editor
Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor
Stephanie Filo, Editor
Jessica Hernández, Editor
Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Editor
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Jonah Moran, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
Anthony Miale, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan Spears, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan McIlraith, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Mikaela Shwer, Editor
Parker Laramie, Editor
Sara Newens, Editor
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Derek Boonstra, Editor
Robert A. Martinez, Editor
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Greg Finton, ACE, Editor
Lindsay Utz, ACE, Editor
Azin Samari, Additional Editor
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Martin Elsbury, Editor
Charles Dyer, Additional Editor
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right
Geoff O’Brien, Editor Pierre Takal, Editor
Q: Into The Storm • The Storm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Hyrax Films and Hyperobject Industries
Tom Patterson, Lead Editor David Tillman, Editor Cullen Hoback, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
Evan Wise, Editor
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Davis Coombe, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Eric Beetner, Editor Michael Bolanowski, Editor Kellen Cruden, Editor Christina Fontana, Editor Jay Gammill, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Jason Groothuis, Editor Darrick Lazo, Editor
Ryan Leamy, Editor Joshua Lowry, Editor
Gary Pennington, Editor Jason Pedroza, Editor
Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Kris Byrnes, Lead Editor
Susan Maridueña Barrett, Editor Nathan Ochiltree, Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor
Carlos J. Gamarra, Editor
Brian Ray, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • VH1 • World of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor
Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Mike Abitz, Editor
Ericka Concha, Editor
Tim Daniel, Editor
George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Matt Reynolds, Editor Daniel Ruiz, Editor Dan Williams, Editor
The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor
Robert Michael Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor
Hudson H. Smith III, Supervising Editor Matt Antell, Editor
John Baldino, Editor
Sommer Basinger, Editor
Matthew Blair, Editor
Melissa Silva Borden, Editor William Fabian Castro, Editor Nick Don Vito, Editor
Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor Glen Ebesu, Editor
Noel A. Guerra, Editor
John Homesley, Editor
Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor Charles A. Kramer, Editor
Terry Maloney, Editor
James J. Munoz, Editor
Andy Perez, Editor
Robby Thompson, Editor
Eric Wise, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck • Steamy Vibes • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment
Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Michael Sparks, Lead Editor
Josh Franco, Editor
Allison Anastasio, Editor Drew Whitaker, Editor Kimberly Fennik, Editor Lane Gillis, Editor
Tom McCudden, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor
Art O’Leary, Editor
Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Additional Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Additional Editor Nico Natale, Additional Editor
Alberto Perez, Additional Editor
Chris Courtner, Additional Editor
Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Tony Diaz, Editor
Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, Additional Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor Michael Swingler, Additional Editor
Naked And Afraid • Sand Trapped • Discovery Channel • Renegade 83, LLC for Discovery Channel
Eric Goldfarb, Editor Morgen Stary, Editor Todd Beabout, Editor PJ Wolff, Editor
Igor Borovac, Editor Felise Epstein, Editor Michael Russell, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • The Bag Ball • VH1 • World of Wonder
Kellen Cruden, Editor Yali Sharon, Editor Shayna Casey, Editor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature
Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Barber
Ka’Maura Eley, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Enoch Williams IV, Key Hairstylist
Robert C. Mathews III, Barber
Marcia Hamilton, Additional Hairstylist
The Handmaid’s Tale • Vows • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist Franchi Pir, Key Hairstylist
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Shunika Terry, Department Head Hairstylist
Lawrence Davis, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Lydia Benaim, Key Hairstylist
Ivana Primorac, Personal Hairstylist
The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Liliana Maggio, Department Head Hairstylist Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Additional Hairstylist
Josh First, Additional Hairstylist
Matthew Wilson, Personal Hairstylist
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Tene Wilder, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist Rob Harmon, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist
Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Claire Matthews, Hairstylist
Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist
Tania Couper, Hairstylist
Lou Bannell, Hairstylist
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist
Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Sam Smart, Key Hairstylist
Suzanne David, Key Hairstylist
Debbie Ormrod, Key Hairstylist
Stacey Louise Holman, Key Hairstylist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Hairstylist
Ratched • The Dance • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist
Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Dawn Victoria Dudley, Hairstylist
Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist
George Guzman, Additional Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Karen Bartek, Department Head Hairstylist Cindy Welles, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Nikki Wright, Hairstylist
Anna Quinn, Hairstylist
Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios
Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Key Hairstylist
Jani Kleinbard, Additional Hairstylist Amber Maher, Additional Hairstylist Roma Goddard, Additional Hairstylist Regina Rodriguez, Additional Hairstylist Megan Massey, Additional Hairstylist Arrick Andersen, Additional Hairstylist
Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist
Kathleen Leonard, Hairstylist
Suzette Boozer, Hairstylist Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist Tamara Tripp, Hairstylist Johnny Lomeli, Hairstylist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder
Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist Ryan Randall, Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Hairstylist
Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist
Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist
Outstanding Interactive Program
Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer Jared Geller, Executive Producer
Inside COVID19 • Oculus • WisdomVR Project
WisdomVR Project
Gary Yost, Producer/Co-Director Adam Loften, Editor/Co-Director
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios
Felix & Paul Studios TIME Studios
Welcome To The Blumhouse Live • welcometotheblumhouse.com • Little Cinema Digital
Little Cinema Digital Amazon Prime Video Blumhouse
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • The Finals • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Joe Holdman, Lighting Director Alexander Taylor, Lighting Director Nathan Files, Lighting Director Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
The Masked Singer • The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up! • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer Cory Fournier, Lighting Director Maurice Dupleasis, Lighting Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Adele • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director Trevor Brown, Lighting Director
Tim Stasse, Lighting Director
The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
Andrew Munie, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Tiffany Spicer Keys, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer Brian Spett, Lighting Director
Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Russell Fine, Lighting Director Lynn Costa, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Jeff Nellis, Lighting Director
Mark Humphrey, Lighting Director Eric Marchwinski, Lighting Director Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director Alen Sisul, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
Between The World And Me • HBO • HBO in association with One Story Up, BCP Literary and SoundSpeedz
Hazel Baird, Creative Director Diego Coutinho, Art Director Rafael Morinaga, Animator
The Good Lord Bird • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions
Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director
Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer
Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator
Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Art Director/Animator/Compositor/Lead 3D Artist Ken Taylor, Illustrator
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Saskia Marka, Creative Director/Designer/Editor David Whyte, Designer/Animator
Raised By Wolves • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LIT Entertainment, Shadycat Productions and Scott Free Productions
Steve Small, Director
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
John LePore, Creative Director
Doug Appleton, Creative Director
Nick Woythaler, Lead Designer/Animator Alex Rupert, Designer/Animator
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Debi Young, Department Head Makeup Artist
Sandra Linn, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Ngozi Olandu Young, Key Makeup Artist Rachel Geary, Key Makeup Artist
The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Oslyn Holder, Makeup Artist
Amy Duskin, Makeup Artist
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist
Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Makeup Artist
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix
Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Shauna Llewellyn, Department Head Makeup Artist
Faye Crasto, Key Makeup Artist
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist Vasilios Tanis, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Jonah Levy, Makeup Artist
Regina Little, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars • Top 11 • ABC • BBC Studios
Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist
Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist
Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Additional Makeup Artist Rosetta Garcia, Additional Makeup Artist Lois Harriman, Additional Makeup Artist
Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Glen Alen Gutierrez, Makeup Artist Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist Valente Frazier, Makeup Artist Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Apple TV+ • Done+Dusted in association with Apple
Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist James Mackinnon, Key Makeup Artist
Kristofer Buckle, Personal Makeup Artist
Deborah Huss-Humphries, Additional Makeup Artist Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder
David “Raven” Petruschin, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist
Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Kim Weber, Makeup Artist Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
J. Anthony Kosar, Special Makeup Effects Artist Anna Cali, Special Makeup Effects Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Pose • On The Run • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Thomas Denier Jr., Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You, Part 1 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Mike Smithson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Michael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer
Ken Culver, Prosthetic Designer
Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects Artist
This Is Us • There • NBC • 20th Television
Stephen Bettles, Prosthetic Designer Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Kris Bowers, Composer
The Crown • The Balmoral Test • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Martin Phipps, Composer
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Adam Taylor, Composer
Lovecraft Country • Rewind 1921 • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Laura Karpman, Composer
Raphael Saadiq, Composer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
This Is Us • Birth Mother • NBC • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Jeff Russo, Composer
Oslo • HBO • HBO Films in association with SRO productions, Marc Platt Productions, Bold Films, and Dreamworks Pictures
Jeff Russo, Composer Zoë Keating, Composer
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 2: South Carolina • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Nicholas Britell, Composer
WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christophe Beck, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 4 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Michael Abels, Composer
American Masters • Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir • PBS • A Production of KPJR Films, LLC in association with American Masters Pictures
Kathryn Bostic, Composer
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Steven Price, Composer
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Mark Crawford, Composer
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel
Branford Marsalis, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Aron Forbes, Music Director
Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Music Director
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special • Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Karl Mansfield, Music Director
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment
Harvey Mason Jr., Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Bo Burnham: Inside • Song Title: Comedy • Netflix • Netflix Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics
The Boys • The Big Ride / Song Title: Never Truly Vanish • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics Michael Saltzman, Lyrics
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment / Song Title: I Can’t Remember Love • Netflix • Netflix Anna Hauss, Music Robert Weinröder, Music William Horberg, Lyrics
Soundtrack Of Our Lives • Song Title: The End Titles • YouTube • Richard Kraft Productions Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics
WandaVision • Breaking The Fourth Wall / Song Title: Agatha All Along • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday / Song Title: Crimson Love • NBC • Zihuatanejo Productions, Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate Television, Universal Television, The Tannenbaum Company, Polygram Entertainment Harvey Mason Jr., Music Andrew Hey, Music Austin Winsberg, Lyrics Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Michael Abels, Composer
Bridgerton • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Kris Bowers, Composer
Michael Dean Parsons, Composer
The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Blake Neely, Composer
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Marcus Mumford, Composer Tom Howe, Composer
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Composer Robert Lopez, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Alexandra Patsavas, Music Supervisor
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Sarah Bridge, Music Supervisor
Halston • The Party’s Over • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Music Supervisor Alexis Martin Woodall, Music Supervisor Ryan Murphy, Music Supervisor
I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Ciara Elwis, Music Supervisor Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor
Lovecraft Country • Strange Case • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix
Randall Poster, Music Supervisor
WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Dave Jordan, Music Supervisor Shannon Murphy, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Bonding • Netflix • Netflix
Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon
Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios
Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart
Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios
John Travolta as Ron Wilcox
Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz
Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios
Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King
Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors • Facebook Watch • Kids at Play
Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick
Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth
Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting production in association with Central Productions, LLC
Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Archer • The Double Date • FX Networks • FX Productions
Jessica Walter as Malory Archer
Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) • ABC • Cinema Gypsy Productions, Inc. & Khalabo Ink Society in association with ABC Signature
Stacey Abrams as Stacey Abrams
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television
Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman
Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television
Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham
Family Guy • Stewie’s First Word • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire
Outstanding Narrator
Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War • CNN • CNN Original Series, Glass Entertainment Group
Sterling K. Brown, Narrator
Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft
Anthony Hopkins, Narrator
A Perfect Planet • Volcano • discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC and Discovery Co-Produced with Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV9 and France Televisions
David Attenborough, Narrator
Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+
Sigourney Weaver, Narrator
The Year Earth Changed • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Apple
David Attenborough, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host Jonathan Van Ness, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Cuban, Host Barbara Corcoran, Host Lori Greiner, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host Kevin O’Leary, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Padma Lakshmi, Host Tom Colicchio, Co-Host Gail Simmons, Co-Host
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 Productions
Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer
Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Seth Meyers, Host
Mike Shoemaker, Produced by
The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.
Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer/Performer John Retsios, Producer
Jeff Romley, Producer
Victoria Varela, Producer
Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting in association with Central Productions, LLC
Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer John Landgraf, Executive Producer Peter Principato, Executive Producer David Lincoln, Producer
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons
Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Chris Licht, Executive Producer
RJ Fried, Executive Producer
Tim Luecke, Executive Producer
Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed • TBS • A Full Frontal Digital production in association with TBS
Samantha Bee, Host
Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer
Caroline Dunphy, Producer
Anthony Zaccone, Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer
Inside Pixar • Disney+ • Pixar Animation Studios
Jennifer Zaccaro, Producer
Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks • More Media
Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer Tanase Popa, Executive Producer Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Iaian Smallwood, Executive Producer
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer Brendan Daw, Co-Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man • YouTube • An Emmanuel Acho Production
Emmanuel Acho, Executive Producer Morolake Akinosun, Producer
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
American Masters • PBS • American Masters Pictures
City So Real • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production
Pretend It’s A City • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary Series
Secrets Of The Whales • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs David Blackman, Executive Producer Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer Jody Gerson, Executive Producer Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by Mark Monroe, Produced by Frank Marshall, Produced by Aly Parker, Supervising Producer
Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer Nicole Stott, Executive Producer Shannon Dill, Co-Executive Producer Amanda McBaine, Producer Jesse Moss, Producer
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right Ken Druckerman, Executive Producer Stephanie Preiss, Executive Producer Mary Robertson, Executive Producer Banks Tarver, Executive Producer Liz Day, Co-Executive Producer Samantha Stark, Producer Liz Hodes, Producer
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix Larissa Rhodes, Produced by
Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Erwin Bach, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Tali Pelman, Executive Producer Simon Chinn, Produced by Jonathan Chinn, Produced by Diane Becker, Producer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production and Worldwide Pants for Netflix
Tom Keaney, Executive Producer
Mary Barclay, Executive Producer
Chris Cechin-De La Rosa, Executive Producer Alexandra Lowry, Executive Producer
Helen Cho, Producer
Michael Steed, Producer
Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special • CBS • Harpo Productions
Tara Montgomery, Executive Producer Terry Wood, Executive Producer
Brian Piotrowicz, Co-Executive Producer Brad Pavone, Co-Executive Producer Lindsay Flader, Producer
Oprah Winfrey, Host
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host Adam Hawkins, Executive Producer Eve Kay, Executive Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer
Jon Adler, Supervising Producer
Molly Harrington, Supervising Producer
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production
W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
Raza Naqvi, Producer
Jane Jo, Producer
Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer
Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents and Vice Media
Beverly Chase, Executive Producer Subrata De, Executive Producer
Craig Thomson, Co-Executive Producer Robert Booth, Supervising Producer Paula Salhanny, Supervising Producer Greg Wright, Supervising Producer Amanda Pisetzner, Supervising Producer
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film
Katy Chevigny, Producer Marilyn Ness, Producer Kirsten Johnson, Produced by
76 Days • Pluto • 76 Days LLC, MTV Documentary Films
Hao Wu, Produced by Jean Tsien, Produced by
Welcome To Chechnya • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Public Square Films production, a David France & Joy A. Tomchin film in association with Ninety Thousand Words, Maylo Films and BBC Storyville
Alice Henty, Produced by
David France, Produced by
Joy A. Tomchin, Produced by Askold Kurov, Produced by Igor Myakotin, Produced by
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer Adam Monahan, Producer
Sam Farrell, Senior Producer Sarah K. Elliott, Senior Producer
Property Brothers: Forever Home • HGTV • Scott Brothers Entertainment
Drew Scott, Executive Producer
Jonathan Silver Scott, Executive Producer Bree Tiffin, Executive Producer
Josie Crimi, Executive Producer
Katherine Buck, Executive Producer
Kim Bondi, Executive Producer
Sarrah Sayami, Series Producer
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
David Collins, Executive Producer Michael Williams, Executive Producer Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer Rachelle Mendez, Executive Producer Mark Bracero, Executive Producer Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer David Eilenberg, Executive Producer Bernard Parham Jr., Producer
Running Wild With Bear Grylls • National Geographic • Electus, LLC for National Geographic
Bear Grylls, Executive Producer Delbert Shoopman, Executive Producer Ben Silverman, Executive Producer Howard T. Owens, Executive Producer Rob Buchta, Executive Producer
Drew Buckley, Executive Producer Chris Grant, Executive Producer
Liz Schulze, Executive Producer
Bengt Anderson, Executive Producer Ben Simms, Co-Executive Producer Mark Stelljes, Co-Executive Producer Isabel San Vargas, Produced by
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer Phil Gurin, Executive Producer
Mark Cuban, Executive Producer
Lori Greiner, Executive Producer Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer Daymond John, Executive Producer Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer Brandon Wallace, Executive Producer Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer Laura Roush, Senior Producer
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming • Disney+ • SpringHill Entertainment, Spoke Studios and ITV America
LeBron James, Executive Producer Maverick Carter, Executive Producer Jamal Henderson, Executive Producer Philip Byron, Executive Producer
Joe Weinstock, Executive Producer Will Nothacker, Executive Producer Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer Rebecca Bruno, Executive Producer Connor Schell, Executive Producer
Bill Simmons, Executive Producer
Libby Geist, Executive Producer
Erin Leyden, Executive Producer
Gentry Kirby, Executive Producer Dahlia Damaghi, Co-Executive Producer
Below Deck • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment
Courtland Cox, Executive Producer
Lauren Simms, Executive Producer
Mark Cronin, Executive Producer
Cristina Lopez, Co-Executive Producer
Tania Hamidi, Co-Executive Producer
Rebecca Taylor Henning, Co-Executive Producer Jessica O’Byrne, Supervising Producer
Ryan Veerkamp, Supervising Producer Jackie Robbins, Supervising Producer Steve Hernandez, Supervising Producer Frank Crane, Senior Producer
Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • Netflix
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer J.C. Begley, Executive Producer Smriti Mundhra, Executive Producer Hoo In Kim, Supervising Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer Randy Barbato, Executive Producer Tom Campbell, Executive Producer RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer San Heng, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
Jen Passovoy, Supervising Producer
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions
Adam DiVello, Executive Producer Kristofer Linquist, Executive Producer Kimberly Goodman, Executive Producer Skyler Wakil, Co-Executive Producer Sundee Manusakis, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Steve Slanec, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor
Frank Rinella, Foley Editor
Devon Kelley, Foley Editor
Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Dan Pinder, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor
J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1) • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor Darrin Mann, Foley Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
Moira Marquis, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
John Benson, Sound Supervisor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor
John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor
Lodge Worster, Music Editor
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Shane Bruce, Foley Artist Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist
Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor David Jobe, Foley Editor
Joe Deveau, Music Editor
Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts • Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Sound Supervisor
James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor Michael Britt, Foley Editor
Amber Funk, Music Editor
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Todd Niesen, Dlalogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish-Kin, Sound Effects Editor Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two) • Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Editor
Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Ben Parker, Foley Artist
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor
James David Redding III, Sound Editor Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor
Tom Kramer, Music Editor
Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor
Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor Jay Jennings, Sound Designer Harry Cohen, Sound Designer Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist
WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Chris Gridley, ADR Editor
Steve Orlando, Sound Designer
Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor Jordan Myers, Sound Editor
Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor Greg Peterson, Foley Editor
Fernand Bos, Music Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 2 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Dane A. Davis, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Stephanie Flack, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jon Michaels, Dialogue Editor Ezra Dweck, Sound Effects Editor Ellen Segal, Music Editor
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Richard E. Yawn, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Rob Getty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Steven Avila, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Shawn Kennelly, Foley Editor
Michael Brake, Music Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Foley Artist
Vince Nicastro, Foley Artist
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Tim Owens, Sound Supervisor Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor Tom Mercer, Foley Editor Gareth Cousins, Music Editor Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Richard Gould, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel
John Moros, Sound Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer
The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Genius: Aretha • Respect • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jay Meagher, Production Mixer
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Bullock, Production Mixer
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix
Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer Roland Winke, Production Mixer Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer
Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer
WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Giles, Production Mixer
Doc Kane, ADR Mixer
Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
B Positive • High Risk Factor • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer
Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer Mike Filosa, CAS, Production Mixer Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer
Hacks • Falling • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
The Kominsky Method • Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Wittle, Production Mixer
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You • Apple TV+ • Thrill Hill Productions in association with Apple
Kevin O’Connell, Re-Recording Mixer Kyle Arzt, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer Roberto Fernandez, Re-Recording Mixer Tim Latham, Re-Recording Mixer
Justin Rathbun, Production Mixer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Siara Spreen, Re-Recording Mixer
Eleanor Osborne, Re-Recording Mixer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer
Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer
Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jeff King, Re-Recording Mixer
John Rampey, Production Mixer
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
Aron Forbes, Music Mixer Jae Kim, Production Mixer
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Tony Crowe, Re-Recording Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Naples And The Amalfi Coast • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Gibbions, Production Mixer
Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production
Lawrence Everson, Re-Recording Mixer Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Stephan Fleet, VFX Supervisor
Shalena Oxley-Butler, VFX Producer
Kat Greene, VFX Coordinator
Rian McNamara, On Set VFX Coordinator
Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator
Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor (ILM)
Julian Hutchens, VFX Supervisor (Rising Sun Pictures) Anthony Paterson, VFX Supervisor (Rocket Science VFX) Keith Sellers, VFX Supervisor (Soho VFX)
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Eric Leven, Visual Effects Supervisor
Mike May, Visual Effects Producer
John Haley, Additional VFX Supervisor
Daniel Mellitz, Additional VFX Supervisor
Chris Waegner, VFX Supervisor (Sony Pictures Imageworks) Charles Tait, VFX Supervisor (Weta Digital)
Sébastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor (Rodeo)
Chris Morley, VFX Supervisor (Tippett Studio)
Mark LeDoux, Visual Effects Supervisor (Crafty Apes)
Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Kevin Blank, Visual Effects Supervisor
Robin Griffin, Visual Effects Producer
Francois Dumoulin, Rodeo Visual Effects Supervisor Pietro Ponti, ILP Visual Effects Supervisor
Grant Walker, Framestore Visual Effects Supervisor J.D. Schwalm, Special Effects Supervisor
Robert C. Rhodes, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor Kevin McCalister, Visual Effects Production Manager Paige Prokop, Visual Effects Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Tara DeMarco, Visual Effects Supervisor
James Alexander, Visual Effects Producer
Sarah Eim, Additional VFX Supervisor
Sandra Balej, Additional VFX Supervisor
David Allen, Additional VFX Supervisor
Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor (Digital Domain) Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor (ILM)
Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor (Rodeo) Ryan Freer, VFX Supervisor (MARZ)
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
The Crown • Gold Stick • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ben Turner, Overall VFX Supervisor Reece Ewing, Overall VFX Producer Andrew Scrase, VFX Supervisor Standish Millennas, VFX Producer Oliver Bersey, Compositing Supervisor Jonathan Wood, VFX Supervisor
David Fleet, VFX Supervisor Joe Cork, VFX Supervisor Garrett Honn, VFX Supervisor
The Nevers • Ignition • HBO • HBO in association with Mutant Enemy
Johnny Han, VFX Supervisor
Jack Geist, VFX Producer
Justin Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor
Dominique Vidal, Visual Effects Supervisor
Emanuel Fuchs, Opium Warehouse Sequence Supervisor Gaia Bussolati, Environment Supervisor
Alexandre Prod’homme, VFX Artist
Takashi Takeoka, VFX Artist
Mike Dawson, SFX Supervisor
Star Trek: Discovery • Su’kal • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Jason Michael Zimmerman, Supervising Producer/Lead VFX Supervisor Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor
Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer
Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist
Alexander Wood, On Set VFX Supervisor
Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor Ghost VFX Kristen Prahl, VFX Producer Ghost VFX
Toni Pykalaniemi, VFX Supervisor DNEG
Leslie Chung, VFX Supervisor Crafty Apes
The Umbrella Academy • 743 • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Everett Burrell, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Phillip Hoffman, Visual Effects Producer
Jesse Kawzenuk, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor Christopher Stack, Visual Effects Coordinator Sophie Vertigan, Special Effects Coordinator
Jeff Campbell, Visual Effects Supervisor
Laurent Spillemaecker, Visual Effects Supervisor R. Christopher White, Visual Effects Supervisor Ryan Freer, Visual Effects Supervisor
Vikings • The Signal • Prime Video • TM Productions and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Producer
Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer
Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Becca Donohoe, Visual Effects Producer
Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter Kieran McKay, Lead Animator Warren Lawtey, FX Lead
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Doom Patrol • HBO Max • Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Hank Amos, Stunt Coordinator Dave Macomber, Stunt Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Warrior • HBO Max • Cinemax in association with Tropper Ink Productions, Perfect Storm and Bruce Lee Entertainment
Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer Julia Maggio, Stunt Performer John Cihangir, Stunt Performer Marc Canonizado, Stunt Performer
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • Truth • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
John Nania, Stunt Performer Aaron Toney, Stunt Performer Justin Eaton, Stunt Performer
Gangs Of London • Episode 2 • AMC+ • Pulse Films in association with SISTER
Mens-Sana Tamakloe, Stunt Performer
Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Stunt Performer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
America’s Got Talent • Episode 1523 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Allan Wells, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director Brian Reason, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Dave Levisohn, Camera John Gardner, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Hector Ramirez, Camera Dan Webb, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Chuck Reilly, Video Control
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live – Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, And Music From Charlotte Lawrence • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Greg Grouwinkel, Camera Steve Garrett, Camera Bernd Reinhardt, Camera Kris Wilson, Camera
Guy Jones, Senior Video Control
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Russell Swanson, Camera
John Schwartz, Camera
Scott Buckler, Camera
Michael Carmine, Camera Matthew Fleischmann, Camera Jon Graham, Camera
Dexter Kennedy, Camera Maxwell Tubman, Camera Michael Isler, Camera
Grgo Sevo, Camera
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dan Levy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Steven Cimino, Technical Director John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Joe DeBonis, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera Franco Coello, Camera
Frank Grisanti, Video Control Roberto Lopez, Video Control
The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Mano Bonilla III, Camera
Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera Robert Burnette, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Guido Frenzel, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera Scott Hylton, Camera Kathrine Iacofano, Camera Scott Kaye, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Ray Reynolds, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Steve Simmons, Camera Terrance Ho, Senior Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Ellen Kuras, Camera Gregor Tavenner, Camera Peter Agliata, Camera Charles Libin, Camera Declan Quinn, Camera Sam Levy, Camera
David Waterston, Camera Tim Ives, Camera
Kerwin DeVonish, Camera Yousheng Tang, Camera
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions
Rod Wardell, Technical Director Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director David Eastwood, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera David Plakos, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Dylan Sanford, Camera Guy Jones, Video Control Terrance Ho, Video Control
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Pat Capone, Camera
Jack Donnelly, Camera Dave Knox, Camera
Bruce MacCallum, Camera Bill Winters, Camera Maceo Bishop, Camera Abby Levine, Video Control Joe Belack, Video Control
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director Devin Atwood, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera Mano Bonilla, Camera David Carline, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Freddy Fredericks, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
George Prince, Camera
Dan Webb, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Brad Zerbst, Camera
Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control Terrence Ho, Video Control John Palacio Jr., Video Control
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Rod Wardell, Technical Director Eric Becker, Technical Director Robert Del Russo, Camera Kevin French, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Jeff Latonero, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera
Mike Harvath, Camera David Geller, Camera
Don Miller, Camera
Keith Rees, Camera Timmy Mueller, Camera Jeff Gentile, Camera
Jon Mantak, Camera Carmen Long, Camera Frank Lombardo, Camera Steve Webster, Camera Stephen Wharton, Camera Ed Martino, Camera
Rian Weigart, Camera
JD Curl, Camera
Christian Pantuosco, Camera Andrew Lawing, Camera
Joe Ward, Camera
John “JM” Hurley, Video Control Ian Fleisher, Video Control Emelie Scaminaci, Video Control
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Steve Yockey, Written by
Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment
Meredith Scardino, Written by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by
Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Maya Erskine, Written by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by
Ted Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by
Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by
Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Peter Morgan, Written by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Yahlin Chang, Written by
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Misha Green, Teleplay by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dave Filoni, Written by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Written by
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Ryan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel, Written by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Brad Ingelsby, Written by
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Teleplay by
WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron, Written by
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jac Schaeffer, Written by
WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Donney, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show • Peacock • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Jenny Hagel, Head Writer
Demi Adejuyigbe, Writing Supervised by Ashley Nicole Black, Written by
Michael Harriot, Written by
Shantira Jackson, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Dewayne Perkins, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Lauren Ashley Smith, Head Writer
Robin Thede, Written by
Ashley Nicole Black, Written by Akilah Green, Written by Shenovia Large, Written by Rae Sanni, Written by
Kristin Layne Tucker, Written by Holly Walker, Written by Kindsey Young, Written by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Greg Iwinski, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O’Brien, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer
Seena Vali, Writer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by River Clegg, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Nicole Conlan, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Pratima Mani, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Dan Bulla, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Michael Che, Head Writer
Anna Drezen, Head Writer
Alison Gates, Written by
Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised By
Sudi Green, Writing Supervised By
Steve Higgins, Written by
Colin Jost, Head Writer
Erik Kenward, Written by
Dan Licata, Written by
Jasmine Pierce, Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written By Lorne Michaels, Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written By
Gary Richardson, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised By
Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written By
Will Stephen, Written by
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Celeste Yim, Written by
Dave Sirus, Weekend Update Written by
Mike Lawrence, Weekend Update Written by
Emma Clark, Written by
Sam Jay, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Written by
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into The MAGAverse • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Devin Delliquanti, Written by
Zhubin Parang, Written by
8:46 – Dave Chappelle • Netflix • Pilot Boy Productions
Dave Chappelle, Written by
John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero • CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment
Mitchell Marchand, Written by
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production
Ariel Dumas, Written by
Jay Katsir, Written by
Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by River Clegg, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Nicole Conlan, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by Matt Lappin, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
All In: The Fight For Democracy • Prime Video • Story Syndicate, Amazon Studios
Jack Youngelson, Written by
Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production
Kirby Dick, Written by
Amy Ziering, Written by
Mikaela Shwer, Written by Parker Laramie, Written by
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix
Vickie Curtis, Written by Davis Coombe, Written by Jeff Orlowski, Written by
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel
Maia Harris, Written by
Marco Williams, Written by